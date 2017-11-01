Forbush volleyball awarded

The Forbush Falcons volleyball team placed second in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament, and second overall in the WPAC. Ebony Williams was awarded All Conference and All Tournament Team, Cathryn Prim was awarded Honorable Mention, Parkley Hennings was awarded All Conference, Colby Crater was awarded All Conference, Mackenzie Fulk was awarded All Conference and All Tournament Team, and Camryn Doub was awarded Honorable Mention.

