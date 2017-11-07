Posted on by

MVAC names volleyball All Conference and Honorable Mention


Staff Report

Starmount’s Maggie Freed was named Player of the Year for the 2017 volleyball season.


Kristian Russell | The Tribune

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference has named the All Conference and Honorable Mention recipients for the 2017 volleyball season.

Starmount took home the MVAC championship, with Maggie Freed earning Player of the Year and Jon Symon earning Coach of the Year.

Champions – Starmount

Player of the Year – Maggie Freed (Starmount)

Coach of the Year – Jon Symons (Starmount)

All Conference:

Catie Beth Brown (Elkin)

Emily Bumgarner (West Wilkes)

Raygan Casstevens (North Wilkes)

Chloe Ford (Starmount)

Maggie Freed (Starmount)

Cameron Hawkins (Alleghany)

Katherine Jennings (Elkin)

Morgan Lyons (Alleghany)

McKenzie Mastin (West Wilkes)

Sapphire Nichols (North Wilkes)

Anna Pardue (Starmount)

Katie Prevette (East Wilkes)

Mackenzie Russell (Alleghany)

Callie Trivette (Starmount)

Avery Wood (North Wilkes)

Taylor Wood (Starmount)

Honorable Mention:

Savannah Abbey (Elkin)

Lauren Anderson (West Wilkes)

Nicole Brown (Alleghany)

Alex Bryan (West Wilkes)

Maloya Cowles (Wilkes Central)

Kandice Darnell (East Wilkes)

Marley Eller (Ashe)

Laken Faw (North Wilkes)

Courtney Holbrook (Elkin)

Courtney Holbrook (North Wilkes)

Abbey Johnson (Starmount)

Mattie Joines (Ashe)

Lucy LeMasters (Alleghany)

Ashlyn Nixon (East Wilkes)

Holly Swofford (Wilkes Central)

Kayla Vanhoy (Starmount)

