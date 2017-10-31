Veterans Day event to be held at Yadkin County Park

The Yadkin County Veterans Council will present a special program honoring veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The program will be held in the Yadkin County Park, 6600 Service Road, behind the YMCA and will begin at 11 a.m.

“Let us not forget the men and women in uniform who have made this possible for us,” said Chuck Knight, veterans affairs coordinator for Yadkin County.

“Let us also not forget that it is the men and women who gave up part of their life and made it possible for us to live as free people in this great nation. Please mark your calendar and plan to attend this program to show your appreciation for our veterans and your support for the men and women who are serving for you today.”

The Yadkin County honor guard participates in the annual Yadkin County Memorial Day service at the County Park earlier this year.