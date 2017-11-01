Forbush students to stage ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’

Follow Forbush High School students down the rabbit hole on Nov. 17 and 18 with their Theater Arts Department production of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” Performances will be at 7 p.m. both evenings in the Forbush High School Auditorium. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. Children 5 and younger receive free admission.

Students in the cast and crew are Abellana Ayers, Abigail Belk, Abigail Lydick, Alexa Hernandez, Alyssa Lane, Ashley Hendrix, Audrey Shore, Brianna Cook, Brittany Calloway, Brittany Parson, Brittany White, Ceirra Garrett, Christina Hobson, Elijah Golden, Emileigh Gordon, Garrett Wood, Hannah Pettitt, Jamie Vestal, Jessy Purkey, Kacie Hutchens, Kacie McCann, Karsyn Gregory, Katrina Blevins, Kylie Bullin, Lorena Carbajal, Mackenzie Dyson, Mackenzie Warden, Mariana Patino, Michael Popp, Nickolas Blakeley, Noah Weatherman, Savannah Lane, Sierra Keoner, Tatyana Hampton, Tyler Poindexter, Yamel Cortez. Scenery and prop designers are Amber Wallace, Anna Moore, Brittany Calloway, Haley Flippin, Michael Spicer, Mikinly Speer, Morgan Beane, Nathan Rucker, Tristan Anders and Zachary Seats.

Forbush students paint set pieces for an upcoming production of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_3948_formatted.jpg Forbush students paint set pieces for an upcoming production of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” Photos courtesy of Jamie Groce Campbell Forbush High School theater students rehearse for their upcoming production of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_4051_formatted.jpg Forbush High School theater students rehearse for their upcoming production of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” Photos courtesy of Jamie Groce Campbell Students from Forbush High School’s theater arts department rehearse for their Nov. 17 and 18 production of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_4160_formatted.jpg Students from Forbush High School’s theater arts department rehearse for their Nov. 17 and 18 production of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” Photos courtesy of Jamie Groce Campbell