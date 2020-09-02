Benefit golf tournament a success

Participants enjoy time to eat and fellowship. Courtesy Photo A putting contest was held. Courtesy Photo Golfers lined up in their carts as they await the starting signal. Courtesy Photo Yadkin Physical Therapy hosted the event. Courtesy Photo

Loyal, funny, determined, brave, comedian, warrior. These are just a few words that have been used to describe Avery Ravit. Since 2018, Avery has been battling Synovial sarcoma, which is a soft tissue cancer. Since his diagnosis, Ravit has been working at Yadkin Physical Therapy (YPT) and has been a bright spot in his coworker’s lives.

“Avery was a Physical Therapy Technician with us prior to needing to take a leave from work due to his cancer treatments,” said Debbie Snyder, PT, DPT at YPT. “He is very loved by the staff and the patients really had a great time working with him when he was in the clinic. When Avery was in the clinic he always had a smile on his face and he really enjoyed his job. My perception is that he helped people’s hearts and souls as much as he helped with their exercise.”

Ravit’s workplace adored him so much that they hosted a Benefit Golf Tournament in his honor on Aug. 15 at Silo Run Golf Course in Boonville. The tournament was not put off by the rain, as people came together to celebrate Avery and raise money for his health needs. The tournament had a morning group and afternoon group of 22 teams each for a total of 176 participants. Each participant took to the course for a day full of golf and fellowship.

“The tournament was brought to my attention as a surprise,” said Avery. “ It meant a great deal of joy and relief, to know that I can take care of bills that I have not been able to pay. The money raised, helps me come out of debt and have less stress financially.”

Along with raising money for Avery, the tournament had several awards that were handed out to the participants. The first place team was R. Rodgers at -26, second place was R. Danley at -25, and third place was Matthews Family at -24. Closest to the Pin winner was Gunner Cass, Longest Drive was AJ Boyd, and Shane Compton won the Putting Contest.

“We are very grateful to the community and community businesses that donated items to make Hit the Tee for Avery a success,” said Snyder. “Anytime we can show someone love and support it is a beautiful thing. The community and the YPT staff really stepped up to support Avery and to show the amazing things we can accomplish when we all work together for a common goal. Special thanks to Silo Run Golf Course in Boonville for all their help, Subway in Lewisville for donating lunch, Bojangles in Yadkinville for donating dinner, Kaleb Hill for being lead on organizing the event and to Avery’s Mother, Michelle.”

The tournament raised over $14,000 for Ravit, and donations are still being accepted. Donations can be sent via Venmo (Yadkin-PhysicalTherapy) or checks written to Avery Ravit can be sent to Yadkin Physical Therapy at 102 Woodlyn Drive, Yadkinville, NC 27055.

“I want to thank my work family at Yadkin Physical Therapy and Courtney Baptist Church for organizing the event,” stated Ravit. “I also want to thank Silo Run Golf Course for hosting us. Last but not least, I want to thank the 170 plus golfers that came out and played, regardless of the weather. I truly am blessed to have such a caring community around me.”

Ravit has been in remission since April and is pushing himself everyday to make improvements.