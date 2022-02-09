Shortage leads to cafeteria conflicts

In the hectic year of 2021, we experienced coin shortages, food shortages, supply shortages, and shortages of all kinds. As the new year of 2022 prevailed, it is no surprise that the shortage problem has crept into our school system and has caused some complications. This happens to be the district-wide menu changes due to food shortages.

In the past months, YEC, along with several other schools in Yadkin County, have been experiencing complications with the school lunch menu because of food supply shortages. Although recently, this problem has seemed to grow exponentially.

The cafeteria staff say it goes further than just the school system. “It really is beyond our control,” one worker explains. For example, sometimes they order one food option, such as salad, which may never even be delivered that week, or another option is substituted. “One time we ordered cereal for breakfast and got vanilla cookies instead. It doesn’t give us much to work with, and it’s often stressing.”

The result of this problem is that students are not getting the food they originally ordered or sometimes not even getting anything at all, leading to anxiety for the cafeteria workers. For example, some students have allergies to certain types of foods and cannot eat the replacement for the food choice they ordered and end up leaving lunch empty-handed.

Maggie Lynch, a junior who can’t have dairy, has had to skip lunch three times due to the substitutions that contains dairy products.

In conclusion, the problem itself seems to originate from a shortage of workers in the food production plants due to COVID-19, from which the county’s cafeteria food originates, not the local cafeteria staff. However, despite the shortages and setbacks, the local cafeteria crews continue to work hard under this stress so that children are fed throughout the district.

Emma Mickles is a YEC journalism student.