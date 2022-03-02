Comedic family-friendly act ‘The Joshua Show’ coming to Willingham Theater

The Yadkin Arts Council will welcome “The Joshua Show” to the Willingham stage with two performances on March 12. With live music, tap dancing, physical comedy, and multiple styles of puppetry, Joshua Holden and his puppet sidekick, Mr. Nicholas, are sure to bring out everyone’s joyful side in this whimsical show!

Described as a modern day Mr. Rogers with hipster appeal, The Joshua Show inspires audiences to spread kindness and love in an attempt to make the world a happier place to live. Joshua Holden creates entertainment that evokes the feeling of joy in audiences of children and adults. The subject matter of his work teaches valuable lessons about celebrating differences, finding joy in everyday life, and respecting one’s feelings and the feelings of others.

This show will take place on March 12 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center’s Willingham Theater, located at 226 East Main Street in Yadkinville.

Tickets can be purchased at yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.