Browns celebrate 50 years of marriage

William and Carol Brown of Yadkinville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 28. They were married at Mitchell’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Boonville in 1968.

The couple enjoyed an anniversary trip to Disney World with their children, Michael Brown of Kannapolis and Amy Brown Beasley and husband Jermiah of Lexington, and grandson, Maximus.

Mr. Brown retired from Lucent Technologies in 1997, and then retired from Phillips Van Heusen in 2013 after returning to work. Mrs. Brown retired from General Dynamics in 2000 and now works full-time at Yadkin Vision Center in Yadkinville.