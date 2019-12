Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Murphy -

On December 21, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Murphy of Boonville will celebrate 50 years of marriage. A party in their honor will be given on December 27 at the Currahee Club on Lake Hartwell. They have one daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Paul Pinkstaff of Georgia, and four grandsons, Michael Pinkstaff, Austin Eaves, Grant Eaves, and Joe Pinkstaff.