Jim and Martha Hutchens of Yadkinville celebrated 50 years of marriage on April 8. Friends and family gathered for a barbecue at Faith Community Baptist Church of East Bend.

The couple has two children, James (Janet) Hutchens of Yadkinville and Juli (William) Miller of Hamptonville. They have five grandchildren, Cameron, Kacie and Maddie Hutchens, also Catie and Charlie Miller.