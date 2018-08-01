Posted on by

Birth announcement


Zacklee Allen Hayden

Jessica Jane Bates and Matthew Travas Hayden of Yadkinville announce the birth of a son, Zacklee Allen Hayden, on July 6 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, weighing 8 pounds and measuring 20 inches.

He has two siblings, Baylee Jane Perez and Jonah Hayden. The grandparents are Leon and Tonya Brandon-Sarinana of Yadkinville, Jackie and Sandy Bates of Boonville, Kenneth Wayne Wood of Hamptonville and Ronnie and Mary Harris of Thurmond. Great-grandparent is Ollie Pack Munday of Ararat, Virginia.

