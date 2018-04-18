Birth announcement

Norris Lee Blevins IV

Shelly Brown and Norris Lee Blevins III of Pinnacle announce the birth of a son, Norris Lee Blevins IV, on March 20 at 10:47 a.m. at Forsyth Medical Center, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and measuring 20.5 inches.

He has two siblings, Zoey Elizabeth Blevins and Leeroy Liam Smith. Grandparents are Norris Lee Blevins II and Sharon Blevins of Pinnacle; Jay Lynn Cline of Yadkinville; and the late Craig Brown of Traphill. Great-grandparents are the late Hilda and Norris Lee Blevins of Yadkinville and the late Freddie and Bobby Brown of Ronda.