Posted on by

Birth announcement


Norris Lee Blevins IV

Shelly Brown and Norris Lee Blevins III of Pinnacle announce the birth of a son, Norris Lee Blevins IV, on March 20 at 10:47 a.m. at Forsyth Medical Center, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and measuring 20.5 inches.

He has two siblings, Zoey Elizabeth Blevins and Leeroy Liam Smith. Grandparents are Norris Lee Blevins II and Sharon Blevins of Pinnacle; Jay Lynn Cline of Yadkinville; and the late Craig Brown of Traphill. Great-grandparents are the late Hilda and Norris Lee Blevins of Yadkinville and the late Freddie and Bobby Brown of Ronda.

https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_20180411_143911-formatted.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:54 pm |    

Donor sends Yadkin Valley United Fund over $200,000 goal in last minutes of celebration banquet

Donor sends Yadkin Valley United Fund over $200,000 goal in last minutes of celebration banquet
1:18 pm |    

Farm Bureau to host forum for state senate candidates

Farm Bureau to host forum for state senate candidates
10:08 am |    

Child abuse vigil held

Child abuse vigil held
comments powered by Disqus