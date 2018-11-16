Bleu Moon Productions to stage ‘A Christmas Story’

Tickets are now on sale for Bleu Moon Productions’ performances of “A Christmas Story.” The show will be presented at Bleu Moon Productions’ performance space located at 216 9th St., North Wilkesboro.

Show dates are Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 6, 7, 8 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 2 and 9 at 3 p.m. Doors will open for seating at 6:15 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performances, and at 2:15 p.m for the Sunday shows. All tickets are $12 each. Tickets must be purchased in advance, online at www.bleumoonproductions.com. Seating is limited.

Raffle tickets will be sold at each performance, to win a classic large-size leg lamp like the one in the movie and also an official Red Ryder BB Gun. The winner will be drawn at intermission during the last performance of “A Christmas Story” on the final matinee on Dec. 9. The winner will be notified by phone and does not have to be present to win.

Based on the popular 1983 holiday movie of the same name, this delightful stage version of “A Christmas Story” is being brought back by popular demand for a third time.

“We’ve had a lot of requests from people who have not seen the show and are huge fans of the movie,” said a Bleu Moon spokesperson, “the script closely follows the movie.”

This classic holiday comedy follows Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself, at Goldblatt’s Department Store. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out.”

Adapted for the stage by Phil Grecian and presented in cooperation with The Dramatic Publishing Company, all the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking; Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more. Author Jean Shepherd’s “A Christmas Story” has something for the entire family.