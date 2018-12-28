Carolina Chocolate Drops co-founder and multi-instrumentalist, Dom Flemons takes the Willingham Theater stage on January 5 along with opening act, Big Ron Hunter, to open the fourth annual Sounds of the Mountains Concert Series

- Dom Flemons -

The Yadkin Arts Council, in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center, will kick off the fourth annual 2019 Sounds of the Mountain series with Grammy Award Winner Dom Flemons. Flemons is known as “The American Songster” since his repertoire of music covers nearly 100 years of American folklore, ballads, and tunes. He is a music scholar, historian, record collector, and a multi-instrumentalist. Flemons is considered an expert player on the Banjo, fife, guitar, harmonica, percussion, quills, and rhythm bones.

Flemons rise to fame started in 2005 when his co-founded group, the Carolina Chocolate Drops, won a Grammy for Best Traditional Folk in 2010. Since winning a Grammy, Flemons has shared the stage with other Grammy Award Winning musicians, such as, Taj Mahal, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Guy Davis, and performed with influential traditional music masters like Joe Thompson and Boo Hanks. He has performed as a soloist at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry, at some of America’s most renowned festivals like National Cowboy Poetry Gathering and the Newport Folk Festival, and for the Opening Ceremony for the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC. In 2017, Flemons was featured on David Holt’s State of Music on PBS and performed as bluesman Joe Hill Louis on CMT’s original hit television show Sun Records. Among many other accomplishments, in 2014, he released a critically acclaimed solo album Prospect Hill through Music Maker Relief Foundation where Flemons serves as a member and board member.

Big Ron Hunter, a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has a gift for singing and playing guitar that was passed down and nurtured by his father. He also received tutelage from the late blues great Guitar Gabriel. A workingman who has spent most of his life playing and singing primarily for his own satisfaction, Hunter is now known as the world’s happiest bluesman. Supported by the Music Maker Relief Foundation, Hunter has performed in Belgium, the Lincoln Center in New York, and festivals across the United States. His latest album, The Great Unknown, showcases his pure, raw musical gift.

This series is running in conjunction with the current Welborn Gallery exhibit, “We Are the Music Makers! Preserving the Soul of America’s Music.” This exhibit that supports the Music Makers Relief Foundation will be on display through Feb. 26, 2019 and is in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center and Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. This concert also features a pre-show opening reception at 5 p.m. for the Music Makers exhibit, which is free and open to the public.

Tickets are $25 per show, $65 three-show pass, or $80 four-show pass. The concert will take place in the Willingham Theater of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. For tickets and more information, visit www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

