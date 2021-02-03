‘St. Quarantines Day’ filmed in Boonville

BOONVILLE — The boonies were alive with the sound of music coming from the general direction of Rock House Mountain Road for the past couple weeks. For those looking for something to do with a Valentine’s Day sweetheart during a time without restaurants, movie theatres or live entertainment, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann might just have the perfect evening.

The duo, who together make up the creative entity “riley,” will be hosting a free concert on Facebook and YouTube this February 14. Titled “St. Quarantine’s Day,” the musical performance will feature classic love songs from artists of all genres, ranging from Cole Porter to Queen while embracing the “stay-at-home” zeitgeist all have been experiencing since the arrival of the pandemic — hoping to create something special and unique from inside their home in Boonville.

“Instead of renting out a theatre to record the concert, we decided to really celebrate the circumstances of quarantine”, said Dearth. “Singing in the bedroom can be just as fun as a big stage with the right vision.”

The technical elements of the show have been overseen by Dan Beckmann.

“We’ve seen a huge surge in the amount of ‘livestream’ entertainment available this year, but we really wanted to set ourselves apart from the crowd by ramping up the technical elements and really putting on a fully-realized production,” Beckmann said.

Since the day the pandemic began, Beckmann and Dearth have been co-producing films, radio shows, educational experiences and more from their home office. Each week, viewers can catch them on rileyLive, their off-the-cuff variety talk show featuring games, interviews, songs, and, some would argue, comedy. The show streams live every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. eastern on Facebook and YouTube.

Watch “St. Quarantine’s Day”, live at 7 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, February 14 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hiitsriley or tune into the It’sRiley. YouTube channel. The concert is free. Up to date information will also be made available by visiting www.ItsRiley.com.