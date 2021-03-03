John Scrudder art to be on display at the Yadkin Arts Council’s Welborn Gallery.

The Yadkin Cultural Arts is thrilled to display “Look Closer” by John Scrudder in the Welborn Gallery March 3 – April 23 of 2021. If patrons recognize his work, it is because Scrudder was recently featured in the Yadkin Arts Councils Juried Exhibition Show in 2020.

John Scrudders’ abstract mazes are created with tiny designs and seemingly erratic lines on upcycled items such as wakeboards and mirrors. He invites the viewer into a discussion of topical issues through a landscape of buzzing movement and compact confusion.

Though born and raised in California, John Scrudder has called North Carolina his home since 1997. He served active duty in the United States Army for 11 years and has worked the past 12 years as a DOD GS Civilian. He lives in Fayetteville with his wife Melanie, his son, Tiziano and their dog, Sir William.

An Artist Reception will take place via Facebook Live at 5 p.m. on March 4.

The Welborn Gallery is located in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. For more information visit YadkinArts.org.