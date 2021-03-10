Yadkin Arts Council calls for Juried Exhibition art submissions

The Yadkin Arts Council invites artists from all over the state of North Carolina to join in on the competition and participate in its 10th annual Yadkin Arts Council Juried. This exhibition, which serves as a celebration of some of the finest creativity in the region, brings a beautifully diverse exhibit to the Welborn Gallery each year to be seen by hundreds of art patrons, theatregoers, and Center Bistro patrons from July to August. The exhibition will be on display July 1 – August 27.

Affee Vickers, local Winston-Salem artist, is slated as the juror for this exhibition. Vickers’ ingenuity in the areas of glass, acrylic, stainless steel, titanium, abstract art, oil paintings, and sculptures — along with his discerning eye and deep appreciation for artistic value — makes him an excellent choice for this year’s competition.

The deadline to enter the show this year will be June 6 of 2021 by midnight using the online service CAFÉ. Eligibility for entry is open to Fine Art artists in both 2D and 3D categories that are a minimum of 18 years of age and reside in North Carolina. $3,500 in combined prizes will be awarded to the best artists! See the prospectus on the Yadkin Arts Council’s website for more qualifying details for entry: yadkinarts.org or to apply, go to: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=8621.

Prizes will be awarded and an opening reception will be held on July 1, 2021. Depending on social distancing limitations in July, the Arts Council is planning on hosting the opening reception in person. More details will follow closer to the date.

The Welborn Gallery is located in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. For more information visit www.yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show/