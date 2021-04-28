Spring Theatre to hold auditions for local youth productions

WINSTON-SALEM — Spring Theatre, now celebrating their 10th year of producing shows, will be bringing patrons two musical theatre performances this summer. These productions will be full mainstage events, and will be produced in a camp setting. The cast will largely be made up of local youth 18 and under, with a few roles being filled by seasoned adult mentors.

Spring’s Artistic Director, Dan Beckmann, believes in the potency of casting adults and kids side-by-side.

“It’s a rare opportunity,” Beckmann said, “to grow and create alongside a person in a different chapter of life that you may be. A child with a grown-up as a peer is effectively placed into an environment with nearly unlimited headroom to occupy. And we as adults tend to write off the learning that can be done by hanging out with kids.”

The first show of the summer will be the sensational SEUSSICAL! This colorful musical springs to life right from the imagination of the unmatched Dr. Seuss, and features a cast of zany characters, catchy tunes, and a heartwarming message about understanding, friendship and perspective. The show will rehearse during the day as part of a summer camp on June 14 – 25 with performances June 25-26-27 at the HanesBrands Theatre.

After that, Spring Theatre will be turning up the heat with the award-winning musical HAIRSPRAY, a show proudly celebrating diversity, progress and self-love. This production is sure to bring the house down with a sizzling display of high-energy music and dance dripping with 1960s flair. The show will rehearse as part of a three-week camp July 12 – 30 during the day, with performances July 30, 31, and August 1, 2021.

All COVID safety protocols will be followed during these productions.

“While we’re not certain what safety protocol might entail this summer, we do plan on following all mandates while still providing a fun, theatrical experience for the community” said Erinn Dearth, Executive Director.

A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre’s youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond.

More information on the auditions can be found at www.SpringTheatre.org or at facebook/springtheatreorg.