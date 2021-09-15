Grants available for artists

Sept. 30 is the deadline for applications to be submitted for Artist Support Grants by artists in Yadkin, Surry, Caswell, Rockingham and Stokes counties. Awards ranging from $500 to $1,000 will fund professional and artistic development for emerging and established artists to enhance their skills or improve their business operations. Visual, craft, performing, traditional and interdisciplinary artists are encouraged to apply. For more information visit www.yadkinarts.org/artist-support-grant or call Sarah Smith at the Yadkin Arts Council at 336-679-2941.