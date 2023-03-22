Auditions for Addams Family musical

The Yadkin Arts Council will host open auditions for actors ages 13 and up for their summer 2023 production of the musical, “The Addams Family – A New Musical” on Saturday, April 22 (1-3 p.m.) on stage at the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center.

Actors selected will attend rehearsals beginning May 8. Show dates are July 27-30, 2023. Tech week will begin the week of July 19.

The Addams Family musical is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Jacob Aaron Reeves will direct the production with musical direction by Edward C. Kluttz III.

The Addams Family Musical features an original story and it’s Gomez’s worst nightmare: Wednesday Addams has not only grown up and fallen in love, she also confides in her father not to tell her mother. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Questions about the auditions can be directed to productionsbyjar@gmail.com.