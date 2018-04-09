‘Almost Heaven: John Denver’s America’ coming to the Willingham Theater

A John Denver musical review is scheduled at Yadkinville’s Willingham Theater.

“’Almost Heaven: John Denver’s America’ is a tribute to the beautiful, soaring, patriotic folk songs of Mr. Denver, that pay homage and utmost respect to the hard-working middle class, from which he came. It is a wonderful aural experience that we cannot wait to share with audiences,” said Jamie Lawson, director for the performance.

“Almost Heaven” weaves together the songs of John Denver to create a uniquely theatrical narrative that reflects upon the country during the years in which he wrote them.

Twenty-nine of Denver’s songs — including “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” “Annie’s Song,” “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Calypso” and more — are rediscovered and reinvented, performed against a backdrop of stunning visual images of America in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, a time of social unrest and political protest.

This performance will star Michael Saunders, Brandon Hicks, Omar Sosa, Michele Groneck, Jessie Stewart, and Rebecca Martin. It is a collaborative presentation between the Willingham Theater and Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance.

Denver was an American singer-songwriter, record producer, actor, activist, and humanitarian. After traveling and living in numerous locations while growing up in his military family, Denver began his music career with folk music groups during the late 1960s. Starting in the 1970s, he was one of the most popular acoustic artists of the decade and one of its best-selling artists. By 1974, he was firmly established as one of America’s best-selling performers; he has been described as among the most beloved entertainers of his era.

This musical revue will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in the Willingham Theater. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased online, over the phone, or in person.

For more information about tickets, contact the Box Office at 336-679-2941 or jacob@yadkinarts.org. Visit the Yadkin Arts Council at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville or online at www.yadkinarts.org.

John Denver musical review scheduled at Yadkinville’s Willingham Theater. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DenverArt-formatted.jpg John Denver musical review scheduled at Yadkinville’s Willingham Theater. Courtesy photo