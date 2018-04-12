The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem calls volunteers together for family photo

WINSTON-SALEM — The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is asking all past and present volunteers to gather together on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at the Arts Council Theatre for a volunteer “family” photo. This date will mark the final performance of “Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein,” the last main-stage production The Little Theatre will be performing on the Arts Council Theatre stage before it moves to a new location this summer.

“Honestly, I don’t think The Little Theatre has ever taken a group photo of all of its volunteers before,” said the company’s marketing director, Kristina Ebbink. “This is a historic occasion. We’re going to be leaving our theatre home of more than 60 years soon. Why not commemorate it with a photo of the people who have made the magic of The Little Theatre happen for all of these years?”

Following the photo, refreshments will be served, offering the volunteers a chance to catch up with one another and reflect on the many memories made during The Little Theatre’s time at 610 Coliseum Drive.

Volunteers are encouraged to come to the final performance of the company’s spring musical, too. Some Enchanted Evening is a celebration of the many works of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. The duo, often considered to be the greatest team of songwriters to ever collaborate, composed such well-loved shows as The Sound of Music, The King and I, Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, and State Fair.

This fun and lively journey through the golden age of musical theater also will be a trip down memory lane for those who remember previous Little Theatre productions of each musical on the Arts Council Theatre stage. For tickets to the show, call the box office at 336-725-4001 or visit www.thelittletheatreofws.org.

The Little Theatre will conclude its 83rd season in June with The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), which will be performed at the Hanesbrands Theatre.

Little Theatre volunteers can RSVP to kristina@thelittletheatreofws.org or visit the theatre company’s Facebook event page for further information.

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is the oldest performing arts organization in Winston-Salem, and has presented award-winning, affordable, professional-quality productions since 1935. In addition to main stage performances, The Little Theatre provides acting classes, summer camps, and productions for school groups.

For further information, visit www.thelittletheatreofws.org.