May 17

• 5 to 7 p.m., a Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours is being held at River Valley Eye Associates, 902 W. Main St., Yadkinville, with a canned food and cash donation drive for the Yadkin Christian Ministries food pantry.

• 6 to 8 p.m., the Elkin VFW Post 7794 will host a seminar on VA benefits for veterans, spouses, dependents and survivors with presenter Mike Scott, director of Surry County Veterans Services at The Elkin Center of Surry Community College, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin.

May 19

• 8 a.m. until, New Day Assembly of God, 2043 Hemric Mountain Road, Hamponville, will have a church-wide yard sale.

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the 17th annual Yadkin Valley Wine Festival will be held at Elkin Municipal Park with food, vendors and live music by The Embers. For more information, call www.yvwf.com.

• Noon to 4 p.m., spring rabies clinics sponsored by the Yadkin County Health Department and Yadkin County Humane Society at Yadkin County Animal Shelter, 1027 Speaks St., Yadkinville. Cost is $10 per shot, cash only. Pets must be on leash or in carrier and at least three months of age. If pet is getting three-year vaccination owner must bring paperwork, rabies tags are not proof.

• 2 to 4:30 p.m., Historic Richmond Hill Law School, the restored home of Judge Richmond Pearson, will be open for tours. The park is at 4641 Law School Road, East Bend.

• 4 p.m., Yadkin Valley Cruisers cruise-in will be held at the Yadkin Plaza Shopping Center. There will be music and door prizes. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.

• 4 p.m., Smithtown reunion will be held at New Home Church, Smithtown Road in East Bend. If you grew up in Smithtown or went to school at Fall Creek or know someone who did, there will be food and fellowship. Get together with former friends from days gone by. For more information, call Sue Ellen at 336-699-8028.

• 6 p.m., Mount Airy Wesleyan Church, 2063 S. Main St., Mount Airy, will host a free concert featuring The Chuck Wagon Gang. A love offering will be received.

May 20

• 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., 21st church anniversary celebration will be held with Dr. James L.E. Hunt at New Birth Worship Center, 1033 Newbirth Drive, East Bend. Guest speaker at 10 a.m. will be the Rev. George Erwin. Guest speaker at 3 p.m. will be the Rev. Van Johnson and the congregation of Union Baptist Church, Thomasville. There will be a special performance rendered by the NBWC “Angels of Mercy” Dance Ministry.

May 21

• 2 to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Bethel Baptist Church in Yadkinville.

• 4 p.m., the Teen Book Club will meet at the Yadkin County Public Library to discuss “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak. For more information, call the library at 336-679-8792.

• 5:30 to 8 p.m., Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association and Yadkin Valley Cruisers will hold their monthly cruise-in in downtown Boonville. There will be food trucks, discounts and music as well as a 50/50 drawing, craft and art vendors.

May 24

• 1 p.m., Yadkinville and Yadkin Valley Rotary clubs join forces to host a golf tournament to benefit Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity at Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin. Cost to participate is $50 per person and includes lunch at 11:30 a.m., awards and door prizes. For more information, call Sam Wagoner at 336-466-2543 or visit www.uyvhabitat.org.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Boonville Baptist Church.

May 24-26

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Elkin VFW Post 7794 and Yadkin VFW Post 10346 will distribute Buddy Poppies at the Elkin Walmart with donations accepted to support veterans programs and other community groups and activities in the tri-county area.

May 28

• 10 a.m., the Capt. Mark Garner Post 7794 Veterans of Foreign Wars will present the annual Memorial Day ceremony honoring the area’s fallen veterans at the bandstand at Elkin Municipal Park. This year’s featured speaker will be retired Brigadier Gen. James R. Gorham. The program also will feature a presentation of colors and laying of the wreath by members of the Elkin High School JROTC unit. Due to limited seating, those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

• 11 a.m., Memorial Day Service at the Yadkin County Park.

June 2

• 8 to 11 a.m., Prism Medical Products will host the inaugural Throwing Shades, a 5K color fun run to benefit the Ebenezer Children’s Home and Children’s Center of Surry and Yadkin, at Elkin Municipal Park. To register, sign up as a sponsor or make a donation, visit www.prism-medical.com/committocommunity. For more information, email throwingshades2018@prism-medical.com.

June 3

• 6 p.m., Music on Sunday will be held at Yadkin County Park, 6540 Service Road, Yadkinville, behind the YMCA. The Boys from Enon will be singing southern gospel. There will be free admission and free popcorn. Food available for purchase includes hamburger, hot dogs, snacks. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

June 9

• 6:30 p.m., Music in the Park will be held at Yadkinville Community Park, North State Street, in Yadkinville. Beach music will be performed by Phatt City. Admission is free. Food available for purchase includes hamburger, hot dogs, snacks, popcorn and homemade ice cream. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

June 28

• A raffle drawing will be held for a $500 gift certificate from Foothills Meat Center in Jonesville. Tickets are $2 each. Proceeds benefit the YVEDDI Meals on Wheels program, with tickets available for purchase at area senior centers.

Ongoing Events

• Yadkin Farmers Market: Local, Farm, Fresh, 1141 Tennessee St., Yadkinville, behind town park and Papa John’s Pizza, is open Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 to Oct. 13.

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.

• 1:30 to 5 p.m., a Bible study, “Returning to the Roots of Our Faith,” is held at a home in Yadkinville on Saturdays. For more information, call Doug Mann at 704-807-4736.