May 24

• 1 p.m., Yadkinville and Yadkin Valley Rotary clubs join forces to host a golf tournament to benefit Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity at Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin. Cost to participate is $50 per person and includes lunch at 11:30 a.m., awards and door prizes. For more information, call Sam Wagoner at 336-466-2543 or visit www.uyvhabitat.org.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Boonville Baptist Church.

May 24-26

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Elkin VFW Post 7794 and Yadkin VFW Post 10346 will distribute Buddy Poppies at the Elkin Walmart with donations accepted to support veterans programs and other community groups and activities in the tri-county area.

May 28

• 10 a.m., the Capt. Mark Garner Post 7794 Veterans of Foreign Wars will present the annual Memorial Day ceremony honoring the area’s fallen veterans at the bandstand at Elkin Municipal Park. This year’s featured speaker will be retired Brigadier Gen. James R. Gorham. The program also will feature a presentation of colors and laying of the wreath by members of the Elkin High School JROTC unit. Due to limited seating, those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

• 11 a.m., Memorial Day Service at the Yadkin County Park.

June 2

• 8 to 11 a.m., Prism Medical Products will host the inaugural Throwing Shades, a 5K color fun run to benefit the Ebenezer Children’s Home and Children’s Center of Surry and Yadkin, at Elkin Municipal Park. To register, sign up as a sponsor or make a donation, visit www.prism-medical.com/committocommunity. For more information, email throwingshades2018@prism-medical.com.

June 3

• 6 p.m., Music on Sunday will be held at Yadkin County Park, 6540 Service Road, Yadkinville, behind the YMCA. The Boys from Enon will be singing southern gospel. There will be free admission and free popcorn. Food available for purchase includes hamburger, hot dogs, snacks. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

• 6 p.m., Longtown Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1409 Longtown Road, Yadkinville, will host the Yadkin Valley District revival featuring IPHC National Evangelists Stephen and Kim Hoell.

June 7

• The 11th annual PVH ALS/MDA golf tournament will be held at Cedarbrook Country Club in State Road with morning and afternoon rounds. Sponsorships are still available, as are playing opportunities. The tournament began to honor PVH friend and colleague, Larry Kincaid, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2007 and died in 2013. There will be door prizes, a $1,000 raffle and other raffles. Cost to play is $125 per person. Register by emailing jonathanharris@pvh.com or robincox@pvh.com.

June 9

• The Northwestern Regional Library will host its seventh annual Ride for Readers to help purchase ebooks. Riders will meet at Freeborne’s Eatery and Lodge in Laurel Springs, and can include motorcycles and cars. There will be an optional Poker Run, and tickets for a 50/50 raffle and prize drawings. The day will conclude at Freeborne’s at 1:30 p.m. for lunch and live music. Deadline for advanced registration is May 2 and includes a T-shirt. Registration fees are $25 for riders and passengers, and children younger than 12 ride free. To register or for more information, contact any NWRL library or visit www.nwrl.org.

• 6:30 p.m., Music in the Park will be held at Yadkinville Community Park, North State Street, in Yadkinville. Beach music will be performed by Phatt City. Admission is free. Food available for purchase includes hamburger, hot dogs, snacks, popcorn and homemade ice cream. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

June 28

• A raffle drawing will be held for a $500 gift certificate from Foothills Meat Center in Jonesville. Tickets are $2 each. Proceeds benefit the YVEDDI Meals on Wheels program, with tickets available for purchase at area senior centers.

Ongoing Events

• Yadkin Farmers Market: Local, Farm, Fresh, 1141 Tennessee St., Yadkinville, behind town park and Papa John’s Pizza, is open Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 to Oct. 13.

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.

• 1:30 to 5 p.m., a Bible study, “Returning to the Roots of Our Faith,” is held at a home in Yadkinville on Saturdays. For more information, call Doug Mann at 704-807-4736.