Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

July 27-29

• The fifth annual Take a Break from the Interstate three-day yard sale event will be held along Historic U.S. 21 from Wytheville, Virginia, to Harmony, North Carolina, including the Yadkin Valley region. For more information, call 800-553-2322 or in Elkin, 336-526-3000, or visit www.takeabreakfromtheinterstate.com/us-21-road-market.html.

• The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center will present “Avenue Q” in the Willingham Theater. The show is rated R and recommended for those 18 and older only. Cost is $15. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

July 28

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Believers Baptist Church will host a Vacation Bible School with a Super Heroes theme. There will be a chalk artist, crafts and lunch. The church is located at 728 N. State St. Yadkinville, across from Yadkinville Fire Department.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Senior Center will host a singles night dinner and dance including a dinner of barbecue, slaw and baked beans and entertainment by Blue Grace. This is for singles only, to combat loneliness in the lives of single seniors and is free.

Aug. 3

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mountain Valley Hospice will hold a port-a-pit barbecue chicken fundraiser at Yadkinville United Methodist Church, pick up only. Cost is $10 per plate and includes half chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and homemade dessert. Purchase a ticket by calling 336-677-1692 or speaking with a staff member or volunteer.

Aug. 10

• 6 p.m., Movie night at the Park, featuring “The Greatest Showman” at Yadkinville Community Park . Food and games 6 p.m., music 7 p.m., and movie at 8 p.m. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by Collide Church.

Aug. 13

• 7 to 9 p.m., Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, is offering a special one evening seminar by GriefShare, Loss of a Spouse, in the Ministry Center Fellowship Classroom A205. The death of a spouse brings a unique kind of pain. If you or someone you know is grieving the loss of a spouse, please join us. Questions: call Nancy 336-971-7275 or Ann 336-766-8358.

Nov. 15

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce will hold its inaugural Showcase Yadkin business expo event at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Education Building on the campus of the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College, 2051 Agricultural Way, Yadkinville. The expo will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a Chamber Business After Hours to wrap up the day from 4 to 6 p.m. To learn more about the cost to showcase a Yadkin business, contact the chamber at 3366-679-2200.

Ongoing Events

• The Yadkin County Preschool Program is accepting NC Pre-K applications for the following locations: Boonville, Courtney, Fall Creek and West Yadkin. Applications are available at the local elementary schools as well as the Central Office location: 121 Washington Street, Yadkinville, NC. If you have questions regarding preschool, please contact Kristy Groce at 336-679-2051 or Cheryl Stinson at 336-518-4174.

• 3 p.m., the Yadkin County Public Library will host Movie Mondays, with movies in July including “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Sherlock Gnomes” and “Early Man.” The movies are free to the public. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

• Yadkin Farmers Market: Local, Farm, Fresh, 1141 Tennessee St., Yadkinville, behind town park and Papa John’s Pizza, is open Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 to Oct. 13.

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.

• 1:30 to 5 p.m., a Bible study, “Returning to the Roots of Our Faith,” is held at a home in Yadkinville on Saturdays. For more information, call Doug Mann at 704-807-4736.