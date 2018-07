Locals compete in Alleghany Fiddlers Convention

SPARTA — The Alleghany County Fiddlers Convention hosted — including senior and junior categories — 28 bands, 208 individual contestants, and 35 entries in the new duet contests: vocal duet, old time fiddle and banjo duet, and bluegrass fiddle and banjo duet.

The convention was held July 20 and 21 at the Alleghany Fairgrounds in Sparta. It is hosted each July by the Sparta-Alleghany Fire Department as a fundraiser.

The winners are as follows, listed beginning with first place.

Bluegrass Band – Bad Ridge, Wise, Virginia; Destination Bluegrass Band, Mocksville; Coyote Ugly, Kingsport, Tennessee; The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Clemmons; and Elijah Creek Band, Troutman.

Old Time Band – Slate Mountain Ramblers, Mount Airy; Karlie Keepfer and Smokey Holler, Sparta; Gap Civil, Sparta; Haywood Billy Goats, Raleigh; and Brushy Mountain Buddies, Taylorsville.

Junior Band – Sassafras Sisters, Olympia, Washington; Wyld Fern, Mocksville; One Fret Over, Salisbury; 3 Strings, Elk Creek, Virginia; Tree House Bandits Sporting Good Attitudes; Laurel Springs.

Old Time Fiddle – Andrew Small, Pittsboro; Richard Bowman, Mount Airy; Lucas Pasley, Sparta; Anissa Burnett, Boone; Erika Testerman, Lansing.

Bluegrass Fiddle – Ruth Shumway, West Jefferson; Jacob Turnbill, Boiling Springs; John Hofmann, Thomasville; Jim Shoemaker, Troutman; Chris Martin, Wirtz, Virginia.

Junior Fiddle – Asa Nelson, Zionville; Cheyenne Grantham, Boones Mill, Virginia; Annie Davis, Olympia, Washington; Rebekah Glover, Lynchburg, Virginia; and Grace Bemus, Salisbury.

Bluegrass Banjo – Ronny Harrison, Woodlawn, Virginia; Danny Bowers, Winston-Salem; Gary Webb, Max Meadows, Virginia; Danny Boyd, Ararat, Virginia; Mike Mullins, Bristol, Tennessee.

Old Time Banjo – Jared Boyd, Independence, Virginia; Trish Fore, Galax, Virginia; Marsha Todd, Mount Airy; Madison Shepherd, Jefferson; Chris Johnson, Sparta.

Junior Banjo – Stewart Werner, Rocky Mount, Virginia; Ethan Pardue, Sparta; Hazel Pasley, Sparta.

Guitar – Greg Wilson, Fries, Virginia; Nick Wietzenfeld, Roanoke, Virginia; Lucas White, La Vergne, Tennessee; Brandon Graybeal, West Jefferson; Guy Ferguson, Moneta, Virginia.

Junior Guitar – Gabe Bemus, Salisbury; Gavin Woodruff, Ennice; Brant Wimmer, Mocksville; Ethan Wagoner, Yadkinville; Dawson Richardson, Elk Creek, Virginia.

Bass Fiddle – Marty Miller, Barren Springs, Virginia; Jamie Stacy, Grundy, Virginia; John Fogelman, Burlington; Ben Silcox, Riner, Virginia; Bryan Osborne, Boone.

Junior Bass – Katie McLeod, Yulee, Florida; Lincoln Moore, Kernersville.

Mandolin – Matt Stacy, Grundy, Virginia; Randy Willard, Boonville; Austin Tate, Marion, Virginia; Connor Lambert, Troutman; Arnie Solomon, Pleasant Garden.

Junior Mandolin – Elijah Moore, Kernersville; Emily Glover, Lynchburg, Virginia; Zack Wingate, Independence, Virginia; Madison Fain, Ararat, Virginia; Emma Bowlin, Laurel Springs.

Dulcimer – Lois Hornbostel, Bryson City; Ehukai Teves, Bryson City; Phyllis Gaskins, Bridgewater, Virginia; John Renwick, Charlotte; Diane Parker, Galax, Virginia.

Dobro – Keith Aiken, Henderson; Charlie Milliron, Rocky Mount; Robert Ellis, Mocksville; Dave Fox, Galax, Virginia; Austin Simmons, Pilot Mountain.

Autoharp – JoAnn Redd, Galax, Virginia; Bobbi Roberts, Galax, Virginia; Vickie Boyd, Laurel Fork, Virginia; Virgil Adams, Galax, Virginia; Lois R. Shumaker, Olin.

Harmonica – Glen Zuhlke, Galax, Virginia; Paul Hiatt, High Point; Wayne Childress, High Point; Chester Shelton, Mount Airy.

Vocal – Tommy Nichols, Mount Airy; Julie Johnson, Union Grove; Keith Souther, Mocksville; Karlie Keepfer, Sparta; Bruce Mosley, Cana, Virginia.

Vocal Duet – Jamie Stacy and Matt Stacy, Grundy, Virginia; Anissa Burnett and Kathleen Burnett, Boone; Ash Watkins and Andrew Small, Pittsboro; Boyd Hulin and Keith Souther, Mocksville; Beverly Horton and Tommy Nichols, Kingsport, Tennessee.

Old Time Fiddle/Banjo Duet – Ruth Shumway and Jared Boyd, West Jefferson; Joe McDuff and Willow Dillon, Boone; Lucas Pasley and Chris Johnson, Sparta; Chris Testerman and Karlie Keepfer, Lansing; Lenke Pasley and Hazel Pasley, Sparta.

Bluegrass Fiddle/Banjo Duet – Richard Bowman and Marsha Todd, Mount Airy; Jacob Turnbill and Greg Deal, Boiling Springs; Stewart Werner and Chris Martin, Rocky Mount, Virginia; Lake Carver and Brant Wimmer, Mocksville.

Senior Dance – Becky Boyd, Martinsville, Virginia; Marsha Todd, Mount Airy; Cherie Compton, Ferrum, Virginia; Madison Shepherd, Jefferson; Fred “the Stomper” White, Independence, Virginia.

Junior Dance – Asa Nelson, Zionville; Darrius Flowers, Pilot Mountain; Hazel Pasley, Sparta; Talmage Pasley, Sparta; Jeremy Bower, West Jefferson.

Children’s Dance (8 and under, everybody gets a ribbon) – Jayden Shepherd, 4, Jefferson; Malyn Todd, 2, Mount Airy; Kierra Vicente, 6, Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Blaine, left, and Ethan Wagoner of Yadkinville are among competitors at the Alleghany County Fiddlers Convention in Sparta held July 20-21. Ethan placed fourth in the junior guitar competition. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Blaine-and-Ethan-Wagoner-Yadkinville_formatted.jpg Blaine, left, and Ethan Wagoner of Yadkinville are among competitors at the Alleghany County Fiddlers Convention in Sparta held July 20-21. Ethan placed fourth in the junior guitar competition. Submitted photo Hunter Hiatt of State Road plays in junior fiddle competition at the Alleghany County Fiddlers Convention in Sparta. The convention was hosted July 20-21 by the Sparta-Alleghany Volunteer Fire Department. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Hunter-Hiatt-State-Road_formatted.jpg Hunter Hiatt of State Road plays in junior fiddle competition at the Alleghany County Fiddlers Convention in Sparta. The convention was hosted July 20-21 by the Sparta-Alleghany Volunteer Fire Department. Submitted photo Randy Willard of Boonville earned second-place honors in the mandolin competition at the Alleghany County Fiddlers Convention, held July 20-21 in Sparta. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Randy-Willard-Boonville_formatted.jpg Randy Willard of Boonville earned second-place honors in the mandolin competition at the Alleghany County Fiddlers Convention, held July 20-21 in Sparta. Submitted photo