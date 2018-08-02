Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

Aug. 2

• 7 p.m., the Jonesville Tourism Development Authority is asking interested people to join them on the Jonesville Greenway at the trailhead area behind Dollar General and Starmount Crossing shopping center to learn about the greenway, possible future expansions, meet others interested in trails and share ideas. For more information, call 336-835-3426.

Aug. 3

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mountain Valley Hospice will hold a port-a-pit barbecue chicken fundraiser at Yadkinville United Methodist Church, pick up only. Cost is $10 per plate and includes half chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and homemade dessert. Purchase a ticket by calling 336-677-1692 or speaking with a staff member or volunteer.

Aug. 4

• 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Russell-Cellular, 938-A S. State St., Yadkinville.

Aug. 5

• 1:30 p.m., the 52nd annual Triplett family reunion will be held at the Ferguson Community Center located at 2660 N.C. 268. All descendants of Jesse and Delia Triplett are welcome. These include the relatives of George, Ert, Ozro, Vertie, and Harley Triplett, Mollie Poarch, Mildred Brown, Betty Jones, and Sally Roberts. All Walsh, Dula, McNeil, Ferguson, Poarch, and other families related to the Tripletts are invited to bring a covered dish and enjoy the fun and fellowship. For more information, call or text Constance T. Willis at 828-446-0443.

Aug. 6-10

• 6:30 to 8:45 p.m., Arlington First Baptist Church will host vacation Bible school with a “Meet the Master Builder” theme. Friday night will be family night. Classes will be for those ages 4 through adult.

Aug. 7

• 2:30 to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Maple Springs Baptist Church, 150 Maple Springs Baptist Church Road, Ronda.

Aug. 10

• 6 p.m., Movie night at the Park, featuring “The Greatest Showman” at Yadkinville Community Park. Food and games 6 p.m., music 7 p.m., and movie at 8 p.m. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by Collide Church.

Aug. 11

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at New Birth Worship Center, 1033 New Birth Drive, East Bend.

Aug. 12

• 6 p.m., Harmony Grove Friends Meeting, 1400 West Main Street in Yadkinville, will host an evening of music and singing with Cross Anchored Christian/Gospel Group.

Aug. 13

• 7 to 9 p.m., Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, is offering a special one evening seminar by GriefShare, Loss of a Spouse, in the Ministry Center Fellowship Classroom A205. The death of a spouse brings a unique kind of pain. If you or someone you know is grieving the loss of a spouse, please join us. Questions: call Nancy 336-971-7275 or Ann 336-766-8358.

Aug. 16

• 5 p.m., West Yadkin School will host open house for parents of its students. A brief introduction will be held in the multipurpose room at 5 p.m., and then teachers will present sessions in their classrooms to parents and students at three times: 5:15, 5:45 and 6:15. Bus assignments will be given out in the media center, and car rider numbers will be given in the cafeteria.

Sept. 8

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stone Mountain State Park will host its annual Old Fashion Day with numerous demonstrators and vendors on hand as well as music.

Sept. 28-29

• The fourth annual Carolina Jubilee, a two-day music and food festival will take place at VanHoy Farms, 742 Jericho Road, Harmony.

Nov. 15

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce will hold its inaugural Showcase Yadkin business expo event at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Education Building on the campus of the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College, 2051 Agricultural Way, Yadkinville. The expo will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a Chamber Business After Hours to wrap up the day from 4 to 6 p.m. To learn more about the cost to showcase a Yadkin business, contact the chamber at 3366-679-2200.

Ongoing Events

• The Yadkin County Preschool Program is accepting NC Pre-K applications for the following locations: Boonville, Courtney, Fall Creek and West Yadkin. Applications are available at the local elementary schools as well as the Central Office location: 121 Washington Street, Yadkinville, NC. If you have questions regarding preschool, please contact Kristy Groce at 336-679-2051 or Cheryl Stinson at 336-518-4174.

• 3 p.m., the Yadkin County Public Library will host Movie Mondays, with movies in July including “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Sherlock Gnomes” and “Early Man.” The movies are free to the public. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

• Yadkin Farmers Market: Local, Farm, Fresh, 1141 Tennessee St., Yadkinville, behind town park and Papa John’s Pizza, is open Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 to Oct. 13.

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.

• 1:30 to 5 p.m., a Bible study, “Returning to the Roots of Our Faith,” is held at a home in Yadkinville on Saturdays. For more information, call Doug Mann at 704-807-4736.