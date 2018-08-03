Posted on by

Lions Club golf tourney winners


The Yadkin Physical Therapy team claims the victory at this year’s Yadkin Lions Club golf tournament. Team members are, from left, Corey Norman, Robert Chifton, Matt Cain, and Garret Hutchens. The team had a net score of 57. Charles Collins, tournament director, presents the check.


Submitted photo

