World War II veterans sought for museum tour

The Gary Sinise Foundation’s Soaring Valor program is looking for WWII veterans in North Carolina to take an all-expense paid trip to visit The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Soaring Valor serves to provide the Greatest Generation heroes with a journey to the nation’s official WWII Museum. The organization seeks to ensure the preservation of the important personal stories of these veterans by sponsoring a historian to document their oral histories on video for future generations.

The veterans who go will need to be able to get on and off a bus. Each veteran will need to bring someone with them to assist them.

Accommodations for the trip will be at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. Soaring Valor polo shirts will also be provided for both the veteran and travel companion.

The trip begins with dinner on Aug. 14 with flight departing from Charlotte on Aug. 15. On Aug. 16, veterans will tour the National World War II museum, see a screening of “Beyond All Boundaries” narrated by Tom Hanks and enjoy lunch at BB’s State Door Canteen with special performance by The Victory Belles. The trip concludes with flight back to Charlotte on Aug. 17.

For additional information on the trip or to register a World War II veteran to participate, contact the Gary Sinise Foundation at 530-448-4173 or 682-999-9747.