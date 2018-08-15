Computer, technology classes starting in August in Surry, Yadkin

DOBSON — Several computer and technology classes will be starting soon at various Surry Community College locations throughout Surry and Yadkin counties.

Computer Skills Basics – Windows 10 will be offered in three locations. The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain, along with The Center for Public Safety, 1220 S. State St., Mount Airy will hold the class on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Yadkin Center, 4649 Highway 601, Yadkinville, will hold classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 21 through Oct. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. The class is designed to be hands-on and user friendly for students who may have limited computer skills.

Topics include basic computer terms, how to use the Windows controls and file management while developing a moderate comfort level of basic computer skills. Students will be shown how to work with files, create new documents, how to save and rename documents, how to work with text to include editing, typing, inserting, highlighting and deleting text. Students will also be introduced to Windows newest operating system, Windows 10.

The goal of the course is to show students how to perform these skills with the least amount of strain and frustration. The course begins with basic computer exercises that allow you to practice what you’ve learned. Handouts will be provided to each student.

Computer Skills for Seniors will be held in three locations. The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin will hold classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Pilot Center will hold classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 21 through Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Center for Public Safety will hold classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.

This class is designed to be hands-on and user friendly for senior citizens. Topics of instruction include computer basics, how to copy and paste, using spreadsheet, and Internet skills. Students will learn how to use the computer for things like their daily planner, address book, calendar, notepad, files, folders, papers and more. The course will also demonstrate how to use a computer to watch videos, listen to music, organize photos, and send mail. The goal of the course is to show students how to do all of this with the least amount of strain and frustration. The course begins with basic computer exercises that allow you to practice what you’ve learned. Handouts will be provided to each student.

Microsoft Windows 10 & Office 2016 will be held at three locations. The Elkin Center will hold classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Pilot Center will hold classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 21 through Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Center for Public Safety will hold classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This eight-week course will show the student how to use Microsoft’s newest operating system, Windows 10, as well as the productivity programs of MS Office. This course includes an overview of MS Word 2016, MS Excel 2016 and MS PowerPoint 2016. The MS Word portion includes understanding the tools used in MS Word to create impressive letters, memos and fliers.

Students will learn how to write formulas and use built-in functions to have Excel automatically calculate totals, averages and other common calculations in the MS Excel portion of the class. Learn MS Excel skills that will help you prepare for tax season. MS PowerPoint topics include creating a presentation from scratch, using text, graphics, animations and transitions. Topics may be added or omitted based on student interest.

Technology Awareness is being offered in three locations. The Elkin Center will hold classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Pilot Center will hold classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 21 through Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Center for Public Safety will hold classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This course provides employability skills training for unemployed and underemployed adults. The curriculum will focus on the following topics: developing a moderate comfort level of basic computer-use skills, using technology in developing and implementing job search strategies, researching career and occupational information, compiling and developing employment related documents (resume, cover letters, applications and electronic employment portfolios), accessing governmental and educational resources, assessing technology literacy, understanding the impact of social networking on employment and emphasizing the role of technology in the workplace. This course will also include an introduction to additional forms of technology including the use of tablets and smartphones for the workplace.

Microsoft Excel 2016 is being offered at The Pilot Center with classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 21 through Oct. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. This eight-week course is appropriate for beginning Excel students or those who need to update their Excel skills for today’s job market.

Training includes basic spreadsheet building. The class will focus on everything from formatting and writing simple formulas to writing more complex formulas and functions. This class offers the skills that employers desire for the workplace as well as skills beneficial to the home user. Course completion may lead to Microsoft Office Specialist Certification.

For questions, registration, and costs for any of these classes, contact Susan Ratcliff at 336-386-3309 or ratcliffs@surry.edu.