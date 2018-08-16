Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

Aug. 16

• 5 p.m., West Yadkin School will host open house for parents of its students. A brief introduction will be held in the multipurpose room at 5 p.m., and then teachers will present sessions in their classrooms to parents and students at three times: 5:15, 5:45 and 6:15. Bus assignments will be given out in the media center, and car rider numbers will be given in the cafeteria.

Aug. 17 and 18

• 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Annual yard sale at Union Grove Baptist Church, 2401 Nebo Road, Yadkinville. Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Saturday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. All proceeds go to mission programs.

Aug. 19

• 3 p.m., I Support My Community will host The Greater Cause Family Sunday in the Park at Lila Swaim Park in Jonesville. There will be food and cornhole and 3-on-3 basketball tournaments with fees to compete and donations aiding in the cost of food and necessities.

Aug. 20

• 7 p.m., Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will begin a new 13 week series GriefShare, a grief recovery seminar and grief support group in the Ministry Center. If you or someone you know is grieving the loss of a loved one, whether it be a parent, child, spouse, or sibling, we invite you to join us. Grief is easier when shared. Questions: Nancy 336-971-7275 or Ann 434-251-0343.

Aug. 23

• 5 p.m., Bingo fundraiser will be held benefiting The ARK at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and Bingo starting at 6 p.m. Prizes include multiple two-night stays at Fairfield Inn in several locations, as well as prizes from local restaurants and stores, cash prizes, a flat-screen TV and other gift certificates. Dinner will be available for purchase. Cost to play is $25 in advance, $30 at the door and includes 20 games, one coverall card, five door prize tickets and one dauber. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact The ARK at 336-527-1637 or director@thearkelkin.org.

Aug. 25

• 7:30 a.m., the second annual Explore Elkin Family Flotilla on the Yadkin River will be held rain or shine. Check in will be at Crater Park with a shuttle ride to Ronda with complimentary biscuits and coffee from Bojangles, a seven-mile (three to four hours) river float, hot dog lunch by Speedy Chef, free water, soda available for purchase and live music from Whisky Foxtrot. Bring a chair or blankets for the music. Cost to participate including boat rental, hot dog lunch and music is $20 for Explorers, $30 for adults, $15 for youth/teens, and for a shuttle only for those with their own boats, the cost is $15. Email exploreelkin@gmailcom for an entry form and information on how to become an Explorer.

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 3521 Wyo Road, Yadkinville, will host a tractor and equipment, car and truck show with a tractor parade at 1:30 p.m. This year, the organizers are honoring veterans, and the show is dedicated in memory of Lance Cpl. Daniel Swaim. The event will be a day of games, a pedal tractor pull for all ages at noon, corn hole games, hayrides, pinewood derby, tractor dyno, food and more. Vendor spots are available. Call Emily Booth at 336-463-2055 to reserve a spot. The event is sponsored by the church’s Bible study class and will benefit church improvements.

Aug. 26

• 3:30 p.m., New Birth Worship Center (NBWC) Music and Fine Arts Ministry, 1033 New Birth Dr. East Bend, will present the Male Chorus 21st Anniversary Concert. The Guest Choir will be The Scott Brothers.

The theme is, “Wait Till Jesus Come.” Also, NBWC “Angels of Mercy” Dance Ministry will perform. Everyone is welcome to attend, and expect to receive a blessing through these music ministries. Dr. James L.E. Hunt is the Pastor. For additional information call 336.699.3583 or visit www.newbirthworshipcenter.org.”

Aug. 28

• 5:30 p.m., Yadkinville First Baptist Church will host a free pinto beans dinner and presentation on the opioid crisis for residents older than 16. The dinner of pinto beans, cornbread and dessert will be held at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation by Yadkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Sharon Diaz on the opioid crisis at 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 8

• 9 a.m. to noon, Suicide Awareness Walk will be held at Elkin Municipal Park. The schedule will include stations with information about suicide, help and prevention and mingling from 9 to 10:30 a.m., speakers and music from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. and a memorial lap from 11:45 a.m. to noon. The event is free, but there will be shirts, bracelets and other awareness items for purchase. For more information, contact Claudia Byrd at 336-902-1419 or sunshine28621@aol.com, or Patty Hicks at 336-467-1445.

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stone Mountain State Park will host its annual Old Fashion Day with numerous demonstrators and vendors on hand as well as music.

Sept. 14 – 15

• 12 p.m., and 7 a.m., The Friends of East Bend Public Library will host a community yard sale Friday, September 14 from Noon until 7 p.m. and Saturday, September 15 from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. The sale will be held at the library, 420 Flint Hill Road in East Bend. Numerous like-new household and clothing items, canning jars, furniture, yard art, outdoor umbrellas will be for sale. A silent auction of porcelain dolls and handmade basket is available now at the library.

Sept. 28-29

• The fourth annual Carolina Jubilee, a two-day music and food festival will take place at VanHoy Farms, 742 Jericho Road, Harmony.

Oct. 7

• Mountain View Baptist Church, 1232 Mountain View Church Road, Hamptonville, will host its 111th homecoming celebration with worship service at 10:30 a.m., homecoming meal at noon and special singing service at 6 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 336-468-8199.

Nov. 11-14

• Mountain View Baptist Church, 1232 Mountain View Church Road, Hamptonville, will host fall revival services with guest speaker, Dr. Chris Schofield, director of the Office of Prayer for the NC Baptist State Convention, on Sunday at 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 336-468-8199.

Nov. 15

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce will hold its inaugural Showcase Yadkin business expo event at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Education Building on the campus of the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College, 2051 Agricultural Way, Yadkinville. The expo will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a Chamber Business After Hours to wrap up the day from 4 to 6 p.m. To learn more about the cost to showcase a Yadkin business, contact the chamber at 3366-679-2200.

Ongoing Events

• The Yadkin County Preschool Program is accepting NC Pre-K applications for the following locations: Boonville, Courtney, Fall Creek and West Yadkin. Applications are available at the local elementary schools as well as the Central Office location: 121 Washington Street, Yadkinville, NC. If you have questions regarding preschool, please contact Kristy Groce at 336-679-2051 or Cheryl Stinson at 336-518-4174.

• 3 p.m., the Yadkin County Public Library will host Movie Mondays, with movies in July including “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Sherlock Gnomes” and “Early Man.” The movies are free to the public. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

• Yadkin Farmers Market: Local, Farm, Fresh, 1141 Tennessee St., Yadkinville, behind town park and Papa John’s Pizza, is open Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 to Oct. 13.

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.

• 1:30 to 5 p.m., a Bible study, “Returning to the Roots of Our Faith,” is held at a home in Yadkinville on Saturdays. For more information, call Doug Mann at 704-807-4736.