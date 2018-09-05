Yadkin County Library News

September is Library Card Sign Up month. There are plenty of reasons to apply for a library card. Here are just a few: access to free movies, books, CD’s, magazines, genealogy resources, audio books, Wi-Fi, computer access, and more — all for free. Plus, with a growing consortium through NC Cardinal, it also gives you access to over 5.1 million circulating items and over 27 library systems. What more could you ask for? So stop by today and sign up for your very own library card.

Teens, join us for Anime Drawing Club. We get to combine to awesome things: Anime and drawing. You don’t have to be a great artist to join us, and you also don’t have to share what you’ve drawn if you don’t want to. This is all about having fun, making friends, and getting to chat about (and draw!) Anime. This club meets the first Monday of each month at 4 p.m. beginning in October.

We have a book sale in the front entryway. With a variety of books to choose from, there is something for everyone at a great price that cannot be beat. We have recently weeded our nonfiction and reference collections. Come see what we have to offer!

NC Works has changed locations and no longer has a representative at the library. There will be a Surry Community College Employment Specialist here on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. She will be able to assist you in job searches, creating resumes, signing up for NC Works, and more.

Make It, Take It is a class where you “make” crafts to “take” home. It is held on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 3 p.m. Some projects will be finished in one session, but others may take a little more time. Examples of some of the crafts we might make include paper crafts, felt ornaments, and designing a kaleidoscope. If you would like to join us, please let us know at least two days before the scheduled session so we can have enough supplies on hand.

If you are in high school and you love to read, then be our book buddies and come join our Teen Book Club. We meet on the third Monday of each month at 4 p.m. Each month, we will choose a book to read, and when we come together again at the next meeting, we will discuss our thoughts about it. It is okay if you end up not enjoying the book. There are no wrong opinions! For next time, we are reading “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo.

Our writer’s group is open to writers of all skill levels from high school and up. We meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 4 p.m. Join us for a fun time of writing, discussions, workshops, and support with like-minded people. All you need is a pencil, some paper, and your imagination.

If you are interested in tracing your family roots or need help in learning to use Ancestry.com, the library offers free workshops. Classes are now being offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and on Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Yadkin County Public Library. All NWRL libraries offer free access to the Ancestry.com Library Edition. No pre-registration is required, and all workshops are free and open to the public.

For a complete list of events going on at the Yadkin County Public Library or any of the NWRL libraries, please visit our webpage at www.nwrl.org. Also, the library has a Facebook page. Like our page to stay up to date on events, news, and photos.

The Yadkin County Public Library is a member of the Northwestern Regional Library system, comprised of libraries in Alleghany, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin counties. The library’s normal operating hours are as follows: Mondays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.