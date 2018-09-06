Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

Sept. 8

• The 25th annual Smithtown Road seven-mile yard sale will be held. At New Home United Methodist Church, there will be country ham and sausage biscuits from 7 a.m. until, hot dogs with chips and drink from 11 a.m. until, and homemade fried apple pies as long as they last. Yard sale spaces are available for a donation by calling 336-428-1054.

• 9 a.m. to noon, Suicide Awareness Walk will be held at Elkin Municipal Park. The schedule will include stations with information about suicide, help and prevention and mingling from 9 to 10:30 a.m., speakers and music from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. and a memorial lap from 11:45 a.m. to noon. The event is free, but there will be shirts, bracelets and other awareness items for purchase. For more information, contact Claudia Byrd at 336-902-1419 or sunshine28621@aol.com, or Patty Hicks at 336-467-1445.

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stone Mountain State Park will host its annual Old Fashion Day with numerous demonstrators and vendors on hand as well as music.

Sept. 10

• 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., R. L. “Bob” Luckett of Wytheville, VA, will present Understanding Your DNA, Part 3, in the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners Room, Human Services Building, 217 East Willow Street, Yadkinville. The program will include a review of DNA testing results from ancestry.com and other vendors. The Yadkin County Historical Society will sponsor this program. The program is free and open to anyone who is interested. For more information, contact Andrew Mackie, 336-428-8471 or andrewmackie@yadtel.net.

Sept. 14-15

• The Friends of East Bend Public Library will host a community yard sale Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. The sale will be held at the library, 420 Flint Hill Road in East Bend. Numerous like-new household and clothing items, canning jars, furniture, yard art, outdoor umbrellas will be for sale. A silent auction of porcelain dolls and handmade basket is available now at the library.

Sept. 15

• 2 to 5 p.m., Boonville High School Class of 1966 will hold its 52nd reunion at The Depot at Cody Creek. Visitors and guests are welcome. For more information, call 336-699-4856.

Sept. 21 – 22

• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All season consignment sale at Mt. Olive UMC, 3521 Wyo Rd., Yadkinville. Consignors needed. Sale is scheduled for Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepting children’s, women and men’s clothing, children’s shoes, handbags, jewelry, prom dresses, baby necessities, books, videos, toys and small household items. If interested in consigning email mtoliveumc@yadtel.net or call Pam Lane at 336-463-5179.

Sept. 28

• Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 321 Redland Ave., Advance, will have its Good Neighbor port-a-pit barbecue. Presold orders can be picked up between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the family life center. The Nature’s Way site on N.C. 801 South will be open at 11 a.m. until sold out with sandwiches, plates and pounds. Sandwiches also are available at Steelman’s Ace Hardware on U.S. 158. There will be free delivery for orders of four or more. Supper will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Plates cost $10 and include half chicken or barbecue, slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. Sandwiches are $5 and pounds are $15 and include barbecue with four buns and a pint of slaw. Proceeds benefit the community.

Sept. 28-29

• The fourth annual Carolina Jubilee, a two-day music and food festival will take place at VanHoy Farms, 742 Jericho Road, Harmony.

Oct. 7

• Mountain View Baptist Church, 1232 Mountain View Church Road, Hamptonville, will host its 111th homecoming celebration with worship service at 10:30 a.m., homecoming meal at noon and special singing service at 6 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 336-468-8199.

• 3 p.m., the Walk for Hunger in memory of Susan Steelman will be held at the Yadkinville Community Park to benefit Yadkin Christian Ministries. Register at 2:30 p.m. on the day of the walk. Music will be provided by The Boys. For more information, call Janet Robbins at 336-971-1212.

Nov. 11-14

• Mountain View Baptist Church, 1232 Mountain View Church Road, Hamptonville, will host fall revival services with guest speaker, Dr. Chris Schofield, director of the Office of Prayer for the NC Baptist State Convention, on Sunday at 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 336-468-8199.

Nov. 15

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce will hold its inaugural Showcase Yadkin business expo event at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Education Building on the campus of the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College, 2051 Agricultural Way, Yadkinville. The expo will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a Chamber Business After Hours to wrap up the day from 4 to 6 p.m. To learn more about the cost to showcase a Yadkin business, contact the chamber at 3366-679-2200.

Ongoing Events

• The Yadkin County Preschool Program is accepting NC Pre-K applications for the following locations: Boonville, Courtney, Fall Creek and West Yadkin. Applications are available at the local elementary schools as well as the Central Office location: 121 Washington Street, Yadkinville, NC. If you have questions regarding preschool, please contact Kristy Groce at 336-679-2051 or Cheryl Stinson at 336-518-4174.

• 3 p.m., the Yadkin County Public Library will host Movie Mondays, with movies in July including “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Sherlock Gnomes” and “Early Man.” The movies are free to the public. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

• Yadkin Farmers Market: Local, Farm, Fresh, 1141 Tennessee St., Yadkinville, behind town park and Papa John’s Pizza, is open Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 to Oct. 13.

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.

• 1:30 to 5 p.m., a Bible study, “Returning to the Roots of Our Faith,” is held at a home in Yadkinville on Saturdays. For more information, call Doug Mann at 704-807-4736.