Delta Kappa Gamma inducts new member

ELKIN — Gamma Psi, the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) Society International, held its November meeting at Elkin High School on Nov. 3. The mission of DKG Society International is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Gamma Psi has 38 active members, as well as two reserved members, from the Elkin City and Yadkin County schools.

Prior to the business meeting, members enjoyed bidding on items donated by sisters in the annual silent auction. Baked goods, wall decor, fall baskets filled with goodies, beautiful pottery and Christmas decorations, along with added donations, brought $650, which benefits the Eva Hines Scholarship given each year to a student pursuing a degree in education. In addition, collections were taken for Yadkin Christian Ministries and Schools for Africa (UNICEF).

During the business meeting, a special ceremony was held inducting Tonya Smith into Gamma Psi. Smith is the choral director for Elkin Middle and Elkin High schools.

Guest speaker Becky Keesler, regional director of DKG, encouraged members to reflect on who they are as key women educators, chosen for contributions to the education profession. Keesler presented three challenges. First, she asked members to think of the heritage and their connection to DKG, perhaps by remembering a charter Gamma Psi member who greatly impacted their lives and work.

Secondly, she suggested the members improve one area of chapter life by attending the state and regional conferences, learning the Delta Kappa Gamma Song or agreeing to serve on a committee. Lastly, she encouraged members to improve one area of their personal life by taking steps to reduce stress.

Following this uplifting program, the meeting adjourned and sisters excitedly collected the wonderful items gained through the silent auction.

The next meeting will be held on Feb. 9, 2019.

