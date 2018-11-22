Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

Dec. 1

• 7 a.m., Yadkinville Rotary Club’s 21st annual Pancake breakfast at Yadkinville United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Tickets are $5. Donations accepted. No charge for first responders, law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics. Funds raised support local community projects.

• 7 p.m., Discover Advent at Deep Creek Baptist Church on Old Stage Road in Yadkinville. Flutes, harp and piano will provide instrumental music with a story about discovering Christmas.

Dec. 8

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a blood drive will be held at East Bend Senior Center, 473 E. Main St., East Bend.

Dec. 9

• 2 p.m., Elkin and Jonesville will hold their annual Christmas parade.

Dec. 10-Jan. 21

• Noon to 2:30 p.m., the Yadkin County Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, will host a free Living Healthy: Feel Better, Take Charge” workshop each Monday. There will be no class Dec. 24. The workshop focuses on helping people live healthy with chronic conditions. To register, contact Lori Moore at lmoore@yveddi.com or 336-679-3596.

Dec. 16

• 11 a.m., Deep Creek Baptist Church will present “Peace Has Come”, a Christmas musical created by Dennis & Nan Allen. The musical unwraps the idea of why the prophet Isaiah called Jesus the Prince of Peace. Children will present the Nativity Scene. The adult choir will present the music.

Dec. 23

• 7 p.m., Deep Creek Baptist Church will present “Peace Has Come”, a Christmas musical created by Dennis & Nan Allen. The musical unwraps the idea of why the prophet Isaiah called Jesus the Prince of Peace. Children will present the Nativity Scene. The adult choir will present the music.

Ongoing Events

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.

• 11 a.m., His Laboring Few Biker Ministry of Thomasville will provide a free meal for the needy and hungry in front of East Bend Hair Shoppe each Friday.

• 1:30 to 5 p.m., a Bible study, “Returning to the Roots of Our Faith,” is held at a home in Yadkinville on Saturdays. For more information, call Doug Mann at 704-807-4736.