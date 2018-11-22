Horne Creek Living Historical Farm to hold Christmas programs

PINNACLE — Horne Creek Living Historical Farm, located in Pinnacle, will recreate the warmth of a 1900s-era Christmas, as the Hauser family and their neighbors would have experienced it, Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.

The farmhouse, lit by the warm glow of light from the home’s oil lamps and fireplaces, will be simply decorated and showcase a variety of holiday activities, including caroling in the parlor accompanied by organ music, readings of period Christmas stories and information on Christmas customs, as well as a make-and-take craft. A hearty country meal will conclude the evening.

Because these programs include a meal, reservations are required to attend. Tickets must be acquired in advance, so contact the site now to purchase them. Tickets are $22.50 each, plus 7 percent sales tax. Program times are 5:30 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. each evening. This program is not recommended for children under 11 years of age.

A Child’s Christmas on the Farm will be held specifically for children on Dec. 1. Program times are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Ticket cost is $15, plus 7 percent sales tax, per child. Activities will include caroling, making a craft item, and enjoying a Christmas story from the time period. The program will conclude with refreshments. Please note: This particular program is for children, not adults.

Call 336-325-2298 to make reservations for any of the site’s Christmas programs. Spaces are limited so be sure to call and make reservations now. No walk-ins on Dec. 1, 6, or 7 will be accepted.

Horne Creek can be reached Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site will be closed on Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. For further information or to make reservations, call 336-325-2298.

Horne Creek Living Historical Farm is located at 308 Horne Creek Farm Road, Pinnacle. The site is operated by the North Carolina Division of State Historic Sites and Properties within the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

