YVEDDI joins Meals on Wheels, Subaru in ‘Sharing the Love’

BOONVILLE — YVEDDI Senior Services announced it will be participating in the 2018 Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America — one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the promotion. From Nov. 15, 2018, through Jan. 2, 2019, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities.

YVEDDI Executive Director Kathy Payne said, “The value of Subaru’s support for the YVEDDI Meals on Wheels Program cannot be over-stated. Last year we were able to purchase over 1,300 nutritionally balanced meals for homebound Surry and Yadkin County seniors due to the support from Subaru.”

Participating Meals on Wheels America members, like YVEDDI Senior Services, will receive a share of the donation raised by Subaru in their state.

“Meals on Wheels America is thrilled to partner with Subaru of America for the Subaru Share the Love Event for the eleventh year in a row,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. “Since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event has helped local Meals on Wheels programs deliver nearly 2 million meals to vulnerable seniors nationwide. We remain proud and grateful to have the generous support of Subaru in helping us ensure that homebound seniors receive the daily nutrition and companionship they need to thrive.”

Over the last 10 years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $118 million to its charity partners. This year’s Subaru Share the Love Event is on track to bring that total to over $140 million, proving there’s no limit to the amount of love we can all share.

By purchasing or leasing a new Subaru during the Subaru Share the Love Event and selecting Meals on Wheels as the charity of choice, customers can help deliver nutritious meals and other important services to seniors right here at home.

For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.