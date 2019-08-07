Melon Festival held in Boonville

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The Yadkin Valley Melon Festival was held on Saturday in Boonville. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The festival was a fun filled day for kids and adults of all ages. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Throughout the day, bands performed for the crowds. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Local food trucks were set up to provide refreshments. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple A kid’s area was set up with a water slide. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Lark Williams was selling Bubble Beads during the festival. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Local sponsors were displayed on a banner. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple RagApple Lassie and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing provided beverages for purchase. - - Photo courtesy of the BBDDA Children compete in a watermelon eating contest at the inaugural Yadkin Valley Melon Festival hosted by the BBDDA in downtown Boonville on Saturday. - -

BOONVILLE — Heat and humidity did not deter locals and visitors, as they descended on Boonville for the first annual Yadkin Valley Melon Festival.

The festival, formerly called the Boonville Bash, was re-christened the Melon Festival this year and brought a spotlight to local food and craft vendors. The festival was full of laughter, family and music.

“I think our festival went off fantastic. For the first festival, we had great attendance. People have told us we had up to about 1,000 people they are estimating. The weather held out for the most of the day,” said Debbie Cooper, the secretary/tresurer of Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association (BBDDA). “We had 28 craft and business vendors. We had RagApple Lassie and Thirsty Soul Brewery this year for spirits. We also had eight food vendors. All of the vendors said they had a great day. People came in droves to listen to the music and shop around. Fresh produce was being sold by Hunter Farms.”

The Melon Festival included competitions throughout the day: a seed spitting contest, a melon weigh-in, a melon eating contest and a melon relay race.

Juicy watermelons were at the forefront of the day, with the melons being provided by local farmers from the Yadkin Valley area.

A kids’ zone, sponsored by G & B Energy, with a water slide and bouncy houses, was situated on one end of the festival lot.

“The kid zone which was was super fun and fun was had by many kids,” said Cooper. “The water slide and bouncy was standing room only all day long.”

At the center of the festival, vendors from across the area sold their homemade food and hand-crafted merchandise.

The Fall Creek Women’s Auxiliary booth sold a selection of “mocktails,” which included pina colada, lemonade and strawberry daquri flavors. The Starmount High School baseball team was also present, holding a raffle for several different power tools with the proceeds benefiting the baseball team.

Many other vendors were selling their homemade crafts, which included puppets, jewelry, vinyl decals and aprons.

“With the help of sponsors and donors, we plan on having another event next year,” said Cooper. “We had many great comments and lots of good suggestions about the festival, so we will improve each and every year.”

Jeannie Bumgarner was among those in attendance Saturday, and said the festival was “a wonderful event to bring the Boonville community together.”

“We were able to help organizations like local churches and the East Bend Fire Auxiliary raise money for their good deeds,” Bumgarner said. “We got to support local farmers and wineries buying produce, blueberry shakes, and wine. The Hunter family had great food! And I even got a National Twin Day shout out from JP VanHoy and Phatt City. It’s marvelous to be able to spend time with friends I had not seen in a while.”

Visitors who made their way to the Dale Rose lot, next to Dollar General on Main Street, were treated to live music by several bands. Throughout the day, His and Hers band, Second Chance band, Blue Sky band and Phatt City all performed.

The crowd was at peak level during Phatt City’s performance, as the band is known for its amazing riffs and welcoming attitude. It didn’t hurt that the weather started to cool off just as the band took the stage.

Around 6:30 p.m. lawn chairs were spread across the area and the dance floor was packed with fans of the band. It was a perfect ending to the festival, as those who had stuck around were left with a sweet taste in their mouths.

“This festival was a great community event put on by the Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association for the people,” Cooper said. “We hope each and every person had a great time and look forward to seeing many more people in the future. The BBDDA thanks everyone for coming to our great town of Boonville.”

