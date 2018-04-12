Posted on by

Chamber planning next trip


The Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce and its members are preparing for a trip to Spain next month, but they are already looking forward to 2019 when they will board a cruise ship visiting five ports of call in the Hawaiian Islands and then spend additional time in Honolulu. The chamber is seeking feedback on the Hawaii trip to see if it is of interest. Call the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce at 336-679-2200 if interested in the 2019 trip.


Submitted photo

