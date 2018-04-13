American Legion riders visit East Bend post

On Saturday, the American Legion Riders, Department of North Carolina, continued its annual Pony Express Membership Ride despite the cold and rainy conditions. The day started in at the Department Headquarters in Raleigh with lunch and the monthly POW/MIA reading of the names at the State Capitol.

From Raleigh, the ride of eight bikes and three cars headed west to Greensboro Post 53 for a much-needed warming stop. In Greensboro, it was decided that the ride would divide with two bikes and two cars heading to Hickory Post 48 and six bikes and two cars would head to Post 336 in East Bend.

The six bikes with seven riders, including Department Commander Carol Barker, National Assistant Director of Internal Affairs and Liaison to the Legion Riders Bill Sloan, and the two cars arrived about 30 minutes behind scheduled due to traffic and rain. They were met by Past Department and current Post 336 Commander David Shore and several of their American Legion Riders Chapter.

The East Bend post provided snacks and warm drinks for the riders before riders continued their journey to Bessemer City.

American Legion Pony Express riders visit East Bend Post 336. Submitted photo