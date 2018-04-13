Mountain Valley Hospice raising money for truck

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care is raising money to purchase a box truck that will be used by volunteers to make pick-ups and deliveries for the hospice ReSale Shoppe.

The Mountain Valley Hospice Re-Sale Shoppe serves the community by selling gently-used items, then using the proceeds to help support the hospice mission. Some donated items such as appliances and electronics are also redistributed directly to home-bound hospice patients on an as-needed basis.

“Our goal is to raise $45,000 to pay for a delivery truck with a lift, ” said Sheila Jones, director of marketing for Mountain Valley Hospice. “The public can help us reach that goal by making a cash donation, making purchases in our ReSale Shoppe, or by donating items to the ReSale Shoppe which can be re-sold.”

The ReSale Shoppe is always in need of clothing, purses and handbags, furniture, appliances (large and small), books, glassware, housewares, lamps, and artwork. Donated items must be clean, and lightly used or new. All electronics and appliances must be in working condition.

For more information, or to make a tax-deductible donation, call Sheila Jones at 336-789-2922.