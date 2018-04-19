Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

April 19

• The Surry Community College Paralegal Club will host a raffle benefiting the Children’s Center of Surry and Yadkin counties. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 with the drawing April 19. Prizes include an 18x21x6 carport, 10x10x6 covered dog kennel, four Winston-Salem Dash tickets, fire pit, pet supplies, front-end alignment, ladies bracelet and more. For more information, call Mrs. Dougherty at 336-386-3257, Mrs. Thomas at 336-467-0560 or see any member of the paralegal club.

April 20

• 8:30 a.m. to noon, Yadkin County will hold its Earthy Day Litter Sweep, with those in the county asked to clean up their community or join the beautification committee. All supplies are provided. Call the Cooperative Extension to participate at 336-849-7908.

• 9 a.m. to noon, Surry Community College’s Technology Club is hosting a PC repair day on the main campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson, E Building, Room 145. Those dropping off computers also must pick them up the same day between noon and 2 p.m. Club members will be working on computers that need a performance boost, virus removal and/or hardware/software installation at no cost, but donations to the club will be accepted.

April 21

• 7 to 10 a.m., Baltimore United Methodist Women at 2419 Baltimore Road, East Bend, will have its annual breakfast and bake sale. Home-baked items will be for sale. Donations will be accepted for the breakfast. All money raised will go toward Missions in the community.

• 7 to 11 a.m., Deep Creek Baptist Church, Old Stage Road, Yadkinville, will host its annual Spring Fling with breakfast, crafts, plants, car wash, pine needles and more. Artist and wood carver Tony Leonardi of Rockford will be the featured artisan with a collection of his “walking sticks/canes” for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the church’s renovation loan. Those arriving before 9:30 a.m. will have a chance to purchase tickets for a prize drawing, with about 15 prizes available.

• 11 a.m. to noon, spring rabies clinics sponsored by the Yadkin County Health Department and Yadkin County Humane Society at Grandview Animal Hospital, 6043 Old U.S. 421 Hwy., East Bend. Cost is $10 per shot, cash only. Pets must be on leash or in carrier and at least three months of age. If pet is getting three-year vaccination owner must bring paperwork, rabies tags are not proof.

• Noon to 5 p.m., YVEDDI will host the inaugural classic car show and live band featuring Too Much Sylvia at 533 N. Carolina Ave./U.S. 601 North, Boonville. Admission is $5 or free with the purchase of a $10 raffle ticket. There will be raffle, prizes, music and food trucks. Those attending should bring a lawn chair, no coolers are allowed. Proceeds benefit YVEDDI programs.

• Noon to end of night, the 33rd annual Yadkin Valley Bluegrass Convention will be held at the Yadkinville Elementary School. Doors open at noon, with individual competitions beginning at 1 p.m. and band competitions at 7 p.m. Jammers are welcome, and concessions will be available. Cost for admission is $10 for adults and children 10 and younger free. For more information, call Robert Steelman at 336-409-4775.

• 2 to 4:30 p.m., the Historic Richmond Hill Law School, the restored home of Judge Richmond Pearson, will be open for tours. This will begin the season and tours will continue the third Saturday of each month.

• 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Free couponing class at West Bend Fire Department, 9420 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.

• 4 p.m., the Yadkin Valley Cruisers will host their cruise-in at the Yadkin Plaza Shopping Center. There will be music, door prizes and more. For more information, visit the Facebook page Yadkin Valley Cruisers.

• 4 p.m., Yadkinville Lions Club will host a pinto bean supper fundraiser with proceeds going to help provide glasses for the needy. Super includes, pintos, slaw, cornbread, dessert and drink. Tickets are $6 each, take out available. For tickets, call Margie Williams 336-624-4882, Lisa Hawkins 336-469-7275, Bob Sutton 336-469-5574, or any Lions Club member.

• 5:30 p.m., Annual East Bend Drive-In Cookout at East Bend United Methodist Church with hot dogs, hamburgers, desserts and drinks. Bake sale items will include cakes, pies, sourdough bread and candy. Cookout is free but donations are welcomed. The church is located on Main Street in East Bend, next to Huff Funeral Home.

• 6 p.m., Arlington First Baptist Church in Jonesville will have a “Cry for Revival” youth rally with guest speaker, Dana Blankly. Must will be presented by the Salmon Sisters from Union Grove and the Hinsons from Pleasant View. Weather permitting, there will be a pizza supper following outdoors. For more information, call 336-835-2212.

April 22

• 3:30 p.m., New Birth Worship Center(NBWC) will celebrate its Inspirational Choir’s 21st anniversary. Guest Choir will be The W Gene Malloy Scholarship Benefit Choir from Rural Hall. There will be a special performance rendered by the NBWC Angels of Mercy dance ministry.

• 6 p.m., The Galatians will sing at Pilot View Friends Meeting.

April 24

• 6 to 8 p.m., the fifth annual Girls Empowering Girls Symposium will be held in Coley Hall at The Liberty, 222 E. Main St., Elkin, for girls ages 8 to 18. The goal is to inspire the girls to follow their dreams and be confident in themselves. For more information on attending or sponsoring the event, call Misty Matthews at 336-749-4791.

April 25

• The Yadkin County Senior Centers are holding a fundraiser 60/40 raffle at a cost of $2 per ticket or three for $5. Forty-percent of the proceeds go to the winning ticket, with the rest benefiting the senior centers. Drawing will be held April 25. Contact a local senior center to purchase tickets.

April 25-26

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Surry Community College will host a free, two-day workshop featuring internationally-known potter Susan Filley in the ceramics studio, Room E164. Students participants and the public are welcome to attend an hour-long presentation by Filley follow the Wednesday session.

April 27

• Opening ceremonies of the Yadkin Valley Senior Games will be held at Fisher River Park in Dobson. Registration, open to those living in Surry and Yadkin counties, has been extended through April 6. Registration fee of $10 includes lunch at each event, goody bag and T-shirt. The Silver Arts and Follies Show will be June 7. Register at any local senior center or recreation center.

April 28

• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Boonville United Methodist Church, 116 N. Carolina Ave., Boonville, will hold a church-wide yard sale including a breakfast and lunch with hot dogs and bake sale. The sale will be in the hut behind the church.

• 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., spring rabies clinics sponsored by the Yadkin County Health Departmen and Yadkin County Humane Society at Yadkin Veterinary Hospital, 5532 Hwy. 601 North, Yadkinville. Cost is $10 per shot, cash only. Pets must be on leash or in carrier and at least three months of age. If pet is getting three-year vaccination, owner must bring paperwork, rabies tags are not proof.

• 1 p.m., the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center will host the classic movie, “The Blues Brothers,” on the screen of the Willingham Theater with free admission. Donations are welcomed.

May 12

• 9 to 10 a.m., spring rabies clinics sponsored by the Yadkin County Health Department and Yadkin County Humane Society at Harmony Heights Hospital, 220 Polly Wood Lane, Yadkinville. Cost is $10 per shot, cash only. Pets must be on leash or in carrier and at least three months of age. If pet is getting three-year vaccination owner must bring paperwork, rabies tags are not proof.

• 9 a.m., 101st Anniversary of the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Falcon 5K hosted by Forbush High School JROtC. To register email brian.hayes@yadkin.k12.nc.us.

May 19

• Noon to 4 p.m., spring rabies clinics sponsored by the Yadkin County Health Department and Yadkin County Humane Society at Yadkin County Animal Shelter, 1027 Speaks St., Yadkinville. Cost is $10 per shot, cash only. Pets must be on leash or in carrier and at least three months of age. If pet is getting three-year vaccination owner must bring paperwork, rabies tags are not proof.

June 28

• A raffle drawing will be held for a $500 gift certificate from Foothills Meat Center in Jonesville. Tickets are $2 each. Proceeds benefit the YVEDDI Meals on Wheels program, with tickets available for purchase at area senior centers.

Ongoing Events

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.

• 1:30 to 5 p.m., a Bible study, “Returning to the Roots of Our Faith,” is held at a home in Yadkinville on Saturdays. For more information, call Doug Mann at 704-807-4736.