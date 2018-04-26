Eagle Scout creates crisis care packages

Caleb Lydick recently completed his Eagle Scout project. He is the son of Michael and Karen Lydick. Lydick is a member of Troop 683 in East Bend and resides in Enon.

For his project he created adult and child crisis care packages. The care packages contain many essential need items when someone has lost everything. Items include a blanket, two bottles of water, snack packs, emergency contact resources list, legal pad and pen and a flashlight. The child packs include most of the same items with a small toy and a set of checkers, as the back side of the box has a checker board printed on it.

“One never knows just how important these items are until they experience losing everything from a fire or natural disaster such as a tornado like we experienced in the Courtney community less than a year ago, or the more recent tornado that demolished a 35-mile stretch in Guilford and Rockingham counties,” said Forbush Fire Chief Dale Couch.

Lydick was recognized for his efforts at the April meeting for the Yadkin County Fire and Rescue Association. The Crisis Care Packages were disbursed to each of the 10 Yadkin County fire departments.

Eagle Scout Caleb Lydick with Yadkin County Fire and Rescue Association Vice President Bryan Southard and East Bend Fire Chief Ronald Boles Jr. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_1178-formatted.jpg Eagle Scout Caleb Lydick with Yadkin County Fire and Rescue Association Vice President Bryan Southard and East Bend Fire Chief Ronald Boles Jr. Submitted photo