Prism to host 5K color fun run benefitting local youth charities

On June 2, Prism will host the inaugural Throwing Shades, a 5K color fun run to benefit the Ebenezer Children’s Home and Children’s Center of Surry and Yadkin. The event will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. at Elkin Municipal Park.

“We have been working with these organizations for many years now and the work they do is special,” said Chris Cartwright, president of Prism. “We are so happy to bring this new and exciting event to the community in hopes to raise awareness for what these organizations do while helping them raise well needed funds!”

The run will take place at Elkin Municipal Park, is open to the public and those wanting to participate may register as an individual, a family, or as a team. “Our goal is to bring the concept of a color run that you see in big cities across the country to the heart of the Yadkin Valley,” said Lauren Nagy. “It should be great fun for the entire community to enjoy while recognizing these vital community organizations.”

“We are so excited and it is so awesome that Prism is doing this for us! It is such a creative way for the community to get involved and to make them aware of what we do, not only with the children’s home, but with our store, Ebenezer’s Attic, and how that adds to our work with the children,” said, Donna kruckenburg, human resources administrator for Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home.

The organization was founded in 1994 as an avenue to provide a loving, Christian environment to children removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse. Their belief is that all children have the right to be protected from abuse and their vision is for all children to have a safe place to laugh, play, and dream.

Similarly, since opening its doors in 1998, the Children’s Center of Surry and Yadkin serves families and children in Surry and surrounding counties, focusing on the prevention, intervention and treatment of child abuse and neglect. They offer a variety of supportive services to the community and provide residential care for youth who have suffered abuse or neglect.

Prism is hoping that other local businesses will join them in supporting these important local organizations. Multiple levels of corporate sponsorships are available to those who want to step up and make a positive impact on the lives of the misfortuned youth.

To register, sign up as a corporate sponsor, or simply make a donation, visit www.prism-medical.com/committocommunity. To receive more information on the event, email ThrowingShades2018@prism-medical.com.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Elkin, Prism is a nationwide provider of home medical supplies. Prism’s MPCT (impact) Corporate Connections is an internal board composed of employees focused on sharing the empathy, passion, and teamwork embodied in all Prism employees with local community organizations and initiatives. These efforts can be seen by following #commit2community across social media platforms.

For information on working with Prism’s MPCT Corporate Connections on a community-based project, email info@prism-medical.com.