May 5

• 6 p.m., Hot dogs and silent auction fundraiser and free Bingo at New Home UMC, 3340 Smithtown Rd., East Bend.

May 12

• 9 to 10 a.m., spring rabies clinics sponsored by the Yadkin County Health Department and Yadkin County Humane Society at Harmony Heights Hospital, 220 Polly Wood Lane, Yadkinville. Cost is $10 per shot, cash only. Pets must be on leash or in carrier and at least three months of age. If pet is getting three-year vaccination owner must bring paperwork, rabies tags are not proof.

• 9 a.m., 101st anniversary of the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Falcon 5K will be hosted by Forbush High School JROTC. To register, email brian.hayes@yadkin.k12.nc.us.

May 19

• Noon to 4 p.m., spring rabies clinics sponsored by the Yadkin County Health Department and Yadkin County Humane Society at Yadkin County Animal Shelter, 1027 Speaks St., Yadkinville. Cost is $10 per shot, cash only. Pets must be on leash or in carrier and at least three months of age. If pet is getting three-year vaccination owner must bring paperwork, rabies tags are not proof.

June 2

• 8 to 11 a.m., Prism Medical Products will host the inaugural Throwing Shades, a 5K color fun run to benefit the Ebenezer Children’s Home and Children’s Center of Surry and Yadkin, at Elkin Municipal Park. To register, sign up as a sponsor or make a donation, visit www.prism-medical.com/committocommunity. For more information, email throwingshades2018@prism-medical.com.

June 28

• A raffle drawing will be held for a $500 gift certificate from Foothills Meat Center in Jonesville. Tickets are $2 each. Proceeds benefit the YVEDDI Meals on Wheels program, with tickets available for purchase at area senior centers.

Ongoing Events

• Yadkin Farmers Market: Local, Farm, Fresh, 1141 Tennessee Street, Yadkinville, (behind town Park and Papa John’s Pizza. Tuesdays 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open May 1 to October 13.

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.

• 1:30 to 5 p.m., a Bible study, “Returning to the Roots of Our Faith,” is held at a home in Yadkinville on Saturdays. For more information, call Doug Mann at 704-807-4736.