RSVP volunteers honored

BOONVILLE — The Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc. (YVEDDI) Senior Services team recently assisted the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Missy Whitaker, RSVP manager, in recognizing 172 volunteers registered through RSVP who provide a number of services to the people in the community.

The recognition took part at a banquet provided for the volunteers, where each one was presented a certificate of appreciation and a goody bag.

According to YVEDDI, the 172 volunteers provided more than 22,000 hours of service with an economic value of more than $500,000 over the past year.

YVEDDI Board Chairman Eddie Harris recognized the top three volunteers with the most hours of service at the YVEDDI board meeting that evening.

They were:

• Dr. Ed Stevens, YVEDDI board member and Pilot Mountain Nutrition Site volunteer with 624 hours of service;

• Jimmy Bowman, who volunteers at the Yadkin County Nutrition Site, with 622.5 hours of service;

• Dot Wright, who also volunteers at the Yadkin County Nutrition Site, with 607 hours of service.

Anyone interested in volunteering opportunities should call YVEDDI RSVP manager Missy Whitaker at 336-786-6155, ext. 224.

