Send events to trieditor@yadkinripple.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

May 11

• 6 p.m. to midnight, the Yadkin County Relay for Life will be held at Yadkinville Community Park to benefit the American Cancer Society. Beach music will be performed by the Rick Strickland Band.

May 12

• 9 to 10 a.m., spring rabies clinics sponsored by the Yadkin County Health Department and Yadkin County Humane Society at Harmony Heights Hospital, 220 Polly Wood Lane, Yadkinville. Cost is $10 per shot, cash only. Pets must be on leash or in carrier and at least three months of age. If pet is getting three-year vaccination owner must bring paperwork, rabies tags are not proof.

• 9 a.m., 101st anniversary of the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Falcon 5K will be hosted by Forbush High School JROTC. To register, email brian.hayes@yadkin.k12.nc.us.

• 11 a.m. until, Home Acres Fine Furniture in Hamptonville will host its second annual fish fry benefit lunch to support the Buck Shoals Fire Department. The event will be rain or shine until all food is served.

May 14

• 6:30 p.m., Karen Jones Hall, author of a book on the history of the Blue Ridge Parkway, will present a program on the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and the Blue Ridge Parkway in the Yadkin Valley in the Yadkin County Commission Room in the Human Services Building, 217 East Willow Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The program is sponsored by the Yadkin County Historical Society and is free and open to anyone who is interested. For more information, contact Andrew Mackie at 336-428-8471 or andrewmackie@yadtel.net.

May 17

• 5 to 7 p.m., a Chamber Business After Hours is being held at River Valley Eye Associates, 902 W. Main St., Yadkinville, with a canned food and cash donation drive for the Yadkin Christian Ministries food pantry.

May 19

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the 17th annual Yadkin Valley Wine Festival will be held at Elkin Municipal Park with food, vendors and live music by The Embers. For more information, call www.yvwf.com.

• Noon to 4 p.m., spring rabies clinics sponsored by the Yadkin County Health Department and Yadkin County Humane Society at Yadkin County Animal Shelter, 1027 Speaks St., Yadkinville. Cost is $10 per shot, cash only. Pets must be on leash or in carrier and at least three months of age. If pet is getting three-year vaccination owner must bring paperwork, rabies tags are not proof.

• 2 to 4:30 p.m., Historic Richmond Hill Law School, the restored home of Judge Richmond Pearson, will be open for tours. The park is at 4641 Law School Road, East Bend.

• 4 p.m., Yadkin Valley Cruisers cruise-in will be held at the Yadkin Plaza Shopping Center. There will be music and door prizes. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.

May 20

• 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., 21st Church Anniversary celebration with Dr. James L.E. Hunt and New Birth Worship Center, 1033 Newbirth Dr., East Bend. Guest Speaker at 10 a.m. will be Reverend George Erwin. Guest Speaker at 3 p.m. will be Reverend Van Johnson and Congregation of Union Baptist Church, Thomasville. There will be a special performance rendered by the NBWC “Angels of Mercy” Dance Ministry.

May 21

• 2 to 7 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Bethel Baptist Church in Yadkinville.

• 4 p.m., the Teen Book Club will meet at the Yadkin County Public Library to discuss “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak. For more information, call the library at 336-679-8792.

• 5:30 to 8 p.m., Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association and Yadkin Valley Cruisers will hold their monthly cruise-in in downtown Boonville. There will be food trucks, discounts and music as well as a 50/50 drawing, craft and art vendors.

May 24

• 1 p.m., Yadkinville and Yadkin Valley Rotary clubs join forces to host a golf tournament to benefit Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity at Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin. Cost to participate is $50 per person and includes lunch at 11:30 a.m., awards and door prizes. For more information, call Sam Wagoner at 336-466-2543 or visit www.uyvhabitat.org.

• 1 to 5:30 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Boonville Baptist Church.

May 28

• 11 a.m., Memorial Day Service at the Yadkin County Park.

June 2

• 8 to 11 a.m., Prism Medical Products will host the inaugural Throwing Shades, a 5K color fun run to benefit the Ebenezer Children’s Home and Children’s Center of Surry and Yadkin, at Elkin Municipal Park. To register, sign up as a sponsor or make a donation, visit www.prism-medical.com/committocommunity. For more information, email throwingshades2018@prism-medical.com.

June 28

• A raffle drawing will be held for a $500 gift certificate from Foothills Meat Center in Jonesville. Tickets are $2 each. Proceeds benefit the YVEDDI Meals on Wheels program, with tickets available for purchase at area senior centers.

Ongoing Events

• Yadkin Farmers Market: Local, Farm, Fresh, 1141 Tennessee Street, Yadkinville, (behind town Park and Papa John’s Pizza. Tuesdays 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open May 1 to October 13.

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.

• 1:30 to 5 p.m., a Bible study, “Returning to the Roots of Our Faith,” is held at a home in Yadkinville on Saturdays. For more information, call Doug Mann at 704-807-4736.