My new kitchen gadget

A lot of my other mom friends rave about their Instant Pots. I even know some people who put one of these smart pressure cooker devices on their baby registry.

I got one a few weeks ago when they were on sale and I’m beginning to see why people like it so much, especially busy moms. The Instant Pot can be used as a slower cooker, rice cooker, pressure cooker and even a yogurt maker depending on which model you get.

Roasts or soups that would normally take hours to simmer on the stove can be completed in a much shorter time by using the Instant Pot. You can even sear your roast or saute your vegetables right in the pot prior to setting the pressure timer.

One of the greatest things about this device is that it’s really safe to use and you can set your timer and walker away from the cooker. I remember growing up when my Mamma used her pressure canner to can green beans. She always wanted me to get far away from the kitchen in case anything happened. We actually knew a lady who had her pressure canner explode! No need to worry about that with the Instant Pot!

So far I have made chicken burrito bowls, baby lima beans and chicken teriyaki in mine. I did attempt a breakfast casserole but that one sort of backfired on me.

The chicken burrito and chicken teriyaki recipes were great because everything for the meal was all cooked together in one pot. I just love a one-pot meal.

The biggest success I’ve had though with this new kitchen gadget was the lima beans. I didn’t have to soak the beans overnight or anything. I dumped dried baby limas, chicken broth, a ham bone and some salt and pepper into the pot, and it was done in just under 40 minutes, including the time it took for the Instant Pot to reach pressure. They were delicious. I’m one of the few people in this world who actually loves lima beans. Cooked with a good ol’ ham bone we had leftover in the freezer from Easter dinner, those beans were just delicious.

I’m a big soup lover, so I imagine I’ll be using my Instant Pot a lot for that come this fall and winter. Actually with this rainy weather this week, I may go ahead and give a soup recipe a try!

If you have an Instant Pot or other brand of pressure cooker, I’d love to know what your favorite recipes are. Email them to me at kburns@yadkinripple.com.

Kitsey Burns Harrison is a reporter for The Yadkin Ripple. Here she shares her musings on food, love, life and being a new mommy. She can be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Homecooked lima beans in just under 40 minutes. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_ACS_0384_formatted.jpg Homecooked lima beans in just under 40 minutes. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Kitsey’s Kitchen Chicken burrito bowl made in the Instant Pot pressure cooker. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_6229_formatted.jpg Chicken burrito bowl made in the Instant Pot pressure cooker. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Kitsey’s Kitchen Kitsey Burns Harrison https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Kitsey-Harrison.jpg Kitsey Burns Harrison Kitsey Burns Harrison | Kitsey’s Kitchen