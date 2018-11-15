Six meals for $60 bucks?

Kitsey Burns Harrison | Kitsey’s Kitchen Caprese chicken skillet - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Kitsey’s Kitchen Kitsey Burns Harrison -

One of my favorite things to do, when I have time, is to sit down with my cookbooks and make out a menu and grocery list for the week. The operative phrase in that sentence is “when I have time.” With a full-time job and a 15-month old, time is not something I have a whole lot of these days. It’s also something I have to be in the mood to do.

Sometimes you just don’t know on Sunday what you want to eat next Thursday. It’s on these occasions I’ve often wished that someone else would just make a menu and grocery list for me. Since I can’t afford a housekeeper or personal chef, that seemed like a far-fetched idea.

A few months ago, however, a miracle occurred! I was introduced to the Mashup Mom blog. You’ll never guess what this blog is about, well, maybe you will. It’s about food and even better than just involving recipes like most food bloggers — this angel of a woman, Rachel, actually has your dinner menu for six nights already planned out with a printable grocery list!

What is even more impressive, is that for six dinners to feed four people, the groceries only cost around $60. Here is the ever so slight catch, the menu and grocery prices are based on products from Aldi. Luckily for me, I just recently became an Aldi convert so this was no problem for me.

If you’ve never shopped at an Aldi before it can be a little bit daunting. Of course, for we Yadkin County folk, it first of all means a trip to either Mount Airy or Winston-Salem. If you’re fine with shopping out-of-county, there a few things you should know when going to Aldi for the first time.

1. You have to pay a quarter for your grocery cart. I know, it sounds weird, but you get your quarter back. I believe this quarter rental charge for your cart is to ensure that carts are properly returned to the rack without the added expense of the store having to pay an employee who must collect the carts from the parking lot.

2. You have to bag your own groceries. I admit I was a little put off by this at first, but now I actually prefer it. Once you pay there is a long table where you can take your time sorting your haul and organizing it how you like in your shopping bags. Oh yes, and unless you want to purchase bags, you need to bring your own reusable shopping bags.

3. You won’t find brand names you’re used to. If you’re persnickety about certain brands on everyday items from chicken stock to cookies, then Aldi may not be the store for you. I really suggest being brave and giving it a try though. So far I have not found any products that weren’t good, except for maybe the wine, but that is a story for another time.

So back to the Mashup Mom menus. If you’re used to cooking the same old four or five standard meals each week, then converting to the Mashup Mom lifestyle might be a bit of a challenge for you. While she does occasionally repeat items, most weeks she offers very different and unique dishes, nearly all of which are made of lots of fresh and real ingredients, not canned soup or other processed items. So far I’ve already cooked with two vegetables I’ve never actually used before —butternut squash and acorn squash.

If, on the other hand, you like to be very creative in your cooking, you may find the regimented weekly menu a bit stifling. I confess that after two weeks of her menus I was ready to make my own choice for what to prepare.

Overall, I think her menus are delightful. After doing this for about two months now, I’m learning how to make slight adjustments in her recipes to make them more to my personal preferences. Last week I actually skipped a recipe I didn’t like the sound of and replaced it with one from a previous week that we had really liked.

One of our favorite dishes we’ve prepared so far is Caprese Chicken Thighs with kale and grape tomatoes. Even my husband, who isn’t crazy about kale, loved this dish.

Caprese Chicken Thighs (recipe from www.mashupmom.com)

Ingredients

• 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

• 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs trimmed

• Sea salt to taste

• Black pepper to taste

• 1/2 a medium yellow onion (or one small one), diced

• 2 teaspoons minced garlic about four cloves

• 6-8 ounces roughly chopped kale leaves about one bunch

• 1 pint grape tomatoes

• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

• 1 teaspoon basil

• 1.5 tablespoons balsamic vinegar divided

• 1 cup shredded mozzarella

• 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Trim chicken and season it on both sides with sea salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat for 1-2 minutes. Brown chicken thighs for 4 minutes per side, then remove to a separate plate. While the thighs are browning, strip the kale leaves from their stems and roughly chop (if not using bagged kale). Dice onion and mince garlic (if using cloves.)

After removing the chicken, reduce heat to medium under the same skillet. Saute the onion for 2 minutes, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Stir in the garlic and saute briefly, then add the grape tomatoes and continue to cook for about 7 minutes, until they just begin to wrinkle.

Add a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan. Stir in the kale and season it with crushed red pepper and basil, then saute for another 3 minutes or so until kale is just wilted and dark green. Stir in 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, then turn off the heat under the pan. Arrange the browned thighs on top of the sauteed kale and drizzle 1/2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar over the chicken. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella over the entire skillet, then top everything with the Parmesan. Move skillet into the oven and bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes, until chicken is cooked through to 165 degrees and cheese is browned.

Serve your Caprese chicken skillet with the tomatoes and kale.

Kitsey Burns Harrison is a reporter for The Yadkin Ripple. Here she shares her musings on food, life, love and motherhood. She may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Caprese chicken skillet https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_ACS_0568_formatted.jpg Caprese chicken skillet Kitsey Burns Harrison | Kitsey’s Kitchen Kitsey Burns Harrison https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Kitsey-Harrison.jpg Kitsey Burns Harrison Kitsey Burns Harrison | Kitsey’s Kitchen