Euscaphis japonica: A tongue twister to love

Euscaphis japonica displays it's seed pods in Kit's garden.

This year I fell madly in love. Now I always find myself in this predicament towards the end of every growing season but this time the object of my amour was a small tree that has resided in my garden for at least five years. I still love Spigelia marilandica but now my heart truly belongs to the head-scratching name, Euscaphis japonica.

Did I mention that my nearest and dearest friends roll their eyes?

Gardeners always fall prey to enthusiasms: Otherwise, why would we bother to garden?

Five years ago I read a description of this tree — and knew I was meant to have a specimen. JC Raulston, the ultimate plant guru, discovered this tree on a 1985 expedition to Korea. Bringing back the seeds, he managed to germinate some — no small achievement—and went on to introduce it to the horticultural world as an North Carolina State University introduction.

This tree has much to commend it: It has proven to be remarkably hardy, surviving both floods and droughts while being cold hard down to zone 6; it has a lovely, striped bark providing winter interest; and most importantly, it has the most amazing seedpods — this is the real reason to buy this tree.

Euscaphis japonica, produces insignificant flowers that are nothing to write home about in the late spring. Red heart-shaped seedpods replace the inconsequential flowers, gradually opening to display large black seeds that contrast beautifully with the seedpods.

It was this description that spurred me on as I knew I needed these red heart-shaped seedpods to cheer up my garden.

However, finding Euscaphis japonica is not an easy undertaking. Propagating these seeds is difficult, requiring more than just a gentle placement in the soil. After soaking them for 24 hours, they need to be cold for 60 days, then require 60 days of warmth before succumbing to another batch of 60 cold days. This prevents the tree from becoming invasive — but it also requires a lot of attention for nurseries to propagate this tree.

Compounding the difficulty was JC Raulston’s untimely death in 1996. He was a master proselytizer in introducing new plants to the horticultural world — and this tree badly needed his reputation to capture the public’s imagination.

With luck I managed to find two specimens. One we planted in full sun, the other receives a bit more shade. The first three years the trees grew, producing sparse bundles of heart-shaped seedpods. Were these trees worth the trouble? I began to wonder.

This year, the one growing in full sun has been glorious. She is covered with small red seedpods that have remained on the tree throughout the whole summer and well into the fall. Because the seedpods are relatively small, the effect hasn’t been gaudy or ostentatious, but it still is one that evokes wonder when discovered by the eye.

The one growing in what I call a “sun/shade” environment has prospered but has not had the same abundance of seedpods, so it would seem that E. japonica is better growing in full sun.

Seedlings have not been a problem. I spied one near the tree growing in sunshine and plan to dig it up this spring, gifting it to a deserving friend. What better gift can you think of?

NC State University says that Euscaphis japonica is hardy in zone 6. If you live in zone 5, you’ll just have to pack up and move down the mountain. Yes, this tree is that super — you’ll be glad you made the move.

Absent from their gardens, Kit and Lise enjoy roaming our region exploring the intersection of horticulture and suburban living. More on Instagram @AbsenteeGardener or email: info@absentee-gardener.com.

